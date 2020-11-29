Allmendinger returning to Kaulig Racing in 2021

In a video message through social media, A.J. Allmendinger announced that he will be returning to Kaulig Racing for an undetermined number of races for the 2021 NASCAR season.

A 38-year-old racing veteran from Los Gatos, California, Allmendinger is coming off a productive 2020 season with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he achieved two victories, six top-five results, eight top-10 results, a career-best 210 laps led and an average result of 8.9 in 11 starts.

“When it comes to 2021, I can tell you this – I will be back at Kaulig Racing,” Allmendinger said. “How many races? I don’t know yet. We are working together on my schedule and how many races will fit into my schedule next year, and Kaulig Racing as well. Don’t have a set schedule next year. I promise you, when that comes out, we’ll deliver that to you, so everybody knows what racetracks we’ll be at.”

Through 2020, Allmendinger has made 27 career starts in the Xfinity Series. Campaigning in six part-time seasons with five organizations, he has achieved five victories, two poles, 11 top-five results, 13 top-10 results and over 400 laps led.

Since joining Kaulig Racing as a part-time Xfinity Series competitor in 2019, Allmendinger has achieved three victories, a pole, eight top-five results, 10 top-10 results and nearly 300 laps led.

With Allmendinger set to return to Kaulig Racing in 2021, he will be a teammate to Jeb Burton and Justin Haley, both of whom will compete as full-time Xfinity competitors for the upcoming season.

A message to all of our fans!!! @KauligRacing pic.twitter.com/LNA4xZE7zO — AJ Allmendinger (@AJDinger) November 29, 2020