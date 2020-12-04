De Oliveira Back on Track After Title Run

Following a difficult first season in the GT300 ranks in Japan, things are looking up for Joan Paulo Lima de Oliveira. The Brazilian’s career was not looking overly promising before winning the Super GT300 class championship at this year’s event. Along with his Kondo Racing teammate Kiyoto Fujinami, de Oliveira came second in the season finale of the 2020 Super GT Series championship at the Fuji Speedway.

De Oliveira, who joined Kondo after a rather unsuccessful season with D’station Racing Aston Martin in 2019, says that he is happy with his recent performance. “It’s a good feeling for sure. Coming from a season like last year, it’s not a position I really expected to be in this year,” the 39-year-old told Motorsport.com.

“I had doubts, not because of myself, more because I know that as a professional driver you can’t survive if you don’t have results. It doesn’t matter why. You can’t always blame other things. It’s about seeing things through and getting results, this is what keeps you [safe]. I was worried for sure. But I knew if I had one half-opportunity I would embrace it, and this is exactly what happened.”

After two wins—one in Fuji and the other at Motegi—De Oliveira and Fujinami found themselves at the top of the GT300 standings, a huge improvement from their performance at the start of the year.

“I think we just strengthened our own race pattern,” said de Oliveira. “We always kept the same strategy in terms of Fujinami starting and doing Q1, and me doing the second stint and Q2. … The last four races we’ve been on top of things regarding the tyres and making the right judgments, and that was really the turning point of the season.”

De Oliveira has nothing but praise for Fujinami, who has been eyeing Nissan’s GT500 roster. “He’s been fantastic. One of the things I appreciate about him is that he was humble from the beginning, he was willing to learn from me, always focused on his own job and never trying to be competitive with me in terms of laptime.”

De Oliveira’s comeback is a result of extensive physical and mental training. Both are required to handle bumpy race-tracks and excessive g-forces during tournaments. As such, professional drivers have to take the time to prepare themselves for events, both through fitness regimes and improving their nutritional habits. For example, natural substances such as creatine can increase lean muscle mass and improve strength, both things that can really pay off on the track. Sufficient intake of vitamin B complex is also important, as it can help drivers remain calm under pressure.

And it looks like all the effort has paid off for De Oliveira. “I’m glad to see I can still fight out there with the young guys. It’s a challenging thing for a racing driver to remain competitive for so many years, and I really enjoy that. I look forward to keeping on doing it because I feel as young as ever.”