F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Diagnosed with COVID-19

The British F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which is likely to jeopardize his season. Significantly, the 35-year-old will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on 6 December, ending his streak of 265 race starts, a Formula 1 record. The seven-time Formula 1 champion won the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his fifth consecutive Formula1 win.

Hamilton, who was diagnosed with the virus on Monday, took to social media on Tuesday to share the bad news with his fans. “I am devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend. Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been in order to stay safe,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test, which came back positive.”

In keeping with the rules in Bahrain, Hamilton is currently undergoing isolation. “I’ve immediately gone into self-isolation for ten days.” Hamilton’s team members have not yet released who his replacement will be in the upcoming race this Sunday.

“I am gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others. I am really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy. Please look after yourselves out there, you can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other,” he continued.

Dannie Hansen who writes for sundt.UK and is an expert in nutrition and immunology says that Hamilton is doing the right thing, both by isolating himself and slowing down. According to Hansen, when we sleep, our body releases cytokines, which help us fight infection. Not getting sufficient sleep can decrease cytokines, leading to a longer recovery period if we are sick.

While it is certain that Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix, he may also be absent from the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix on December 13. While Hamilton’s isolation will end on December 10, in accordance with Bahrain’s rule that those who test positive for the virus have to self-isolate for 10 days, he may still be unable to participate in the race in Abu Dhabi. This is because the entire F1 circuit will be transported to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on December 7 and 8, with nobody else technically allowed to enter the island following that date.

Hamilton is not the first Formula 1 driver to fall prey to COVD-19. Both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll from Racing Point missed races this year after contracting the virus.