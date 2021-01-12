How to Budget and Plan for a Long-Distance Bike Trip

Firing up the engine and hitting the road is what it is all about for many bikers. Although many of you are into moto-sports and others may be casual bikers, for others, there is the longing to take a trip across the country, or perhaps even further.

Planning a journey that takes up some distance means a lot of preparation. You need to get the right gear for long distance riding but you also need to arrange your finances. Your budget may be small or you are fairly inexperienced at hitting the road for a long time. What you can see here are just some things to consider when making that trip from Moscow to Thailand, or maybe a bit closer to home and going east coast to the west and seeing your own country in all its glory.

Accommodation on the road

For anyone traveling it is always the actual transportation and accommodation that can damage the budget. With biking obviously, you still have to pay for gas but you can avoid overpriced buses and trains. Unfortunately, you still need to sleep somewhere and shower. That means hotels, motels, couch surfing, and other options.

Couchsurfing is on the rise and is perfect for meeting new people on the road. Even though your hosts might not have an interest in biking they will certainly have an interest in meeting new people. It doesn’t matter if you are traveling in the States or further afield, you will learn new things from meeting people from different walks of life. You save money and gain experiences and memories.

Camping rough and on-site

If couchsurfing is not your thing then camping is a good option and you should be prepared to do this at some point on your trip anyway. Get a tent, put it up in the garden before your trip and you will already be confident of pitching up somewhere. Your two camping options are going wild or on a campsite.

Campsites are preferable in many ways for the security, safety, use of facilities, and social aspect. However, you might not be able to do this. The cost of camping is less than a hotel for sure but you can save money by camping wild. Find somewhere off-road and secluded but near fresh, clean running water. Don’t leave any refuse behind. Of course, if you are doing this overseas you will need to check if it is ok. Check online for wild camping rules while traveling or local laws on this.

Fuel

Now we get to the next big drain on your budget – and we haven’t gotten to food and drink yet! You need to calculate the fuel cost for those separate parts of your journey. This can become complicated as different countries or even States back home will sell gas at different prices. Use an online calculator along with gas prices that you find on the internet to budget how much the journey will cost.

Food and drinks

The best way to save money when traveling is to eat like a local. In your own country, you will be perfectly aware of how to do this but if you are taking a cross-continent trip it could get taxing and confusing pretty quick. Next time you check-in at a guesthouse ask the receptionist where the cheap local restaurants are, making clear you have no interest in western foods. This could lead not only to some surprising discoveries but also to money-saving. You also might get more than you bargained for but that’s the fun of travel, right?

Of course, if you are camping you can cook your own food too but it would be a shame not to try regional food. Imagine going through New Orleans and not trying their gumbo. You can’t save money on the beer very often unless you find a special offer but many campsites and guesthouses do free water refills.

Banks and foreign currencies

If you are traveling abroad then you will encounter foreign transaction fees and exchange rates that can cost you. There are a few ways around this. One is to get a travel prepaid debit card that is specifically designed for overseas use. You load it with cash from your bank account and use it to withdraw from ATMs abroad and to pay for food and other needs. The fees are far less than using your domestic cards.

The other thing you can do if you have a little computer knowledge is to use a VPN to fool your bank into thinking you are back home when booking hotels or making purchases online. This way you won’t get a foreign transaction fee.

Events and entertainment

If you are biking on the road then you may well be heading to a biking event. Attending NASCAR meetings in 2021 when traveling or bike meetings needs to be budgeted for. Entertainment is trickier as you don’t know what you may find on your travels.

Summary

Plan ahead, save your money and make a budget for fuel costs and the other essentials, but ultimately enjoy being on the road with your bike. That is the reason you bought it.