TPC Racing Returns To Action For Porsche Sprint Challenge With Lorndale, Torres This Weekend at Barber Motorsports Park

Rob Lorndale and Pedro Torres Return for Rounds Three and Four During IndyCar Season Opener

LEEDS, Alabama (April 15, 2021) – TPC Racing drivers Rob Lorndale and Pedro Torres return for rounds three and four of the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama this weekend, April 16 – 18, at Barber Motorsports Park.

Both Lorndale and Torres opened the season at Sebring International Raceway driving in the Gold Cup Class. The Gold Cup consists of 991.1-generation Porsche 911 GT3 machines, with Lorndale driving the No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Torres in the No. 16 Stoneleaf/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Both drivers made their professional debuts in the season opening weekend, and hope to build on those performances at Barber Motorsports Park. Coaching from TPC Racing and veteran racer Spencer Pumpelly helps to accelerate that process.

Lorndale scored a pair of sixth-place finishes at Sebring.

“Sebring was a solid start to the season,” Lorndale said. “There is plenty of room for improvement. I’m looking forward to taking steps in that direction at Barber. We tested at Barber in February. That is my only experience there. It is a challenging track with several blind turns. I’ve been reviewing video and data and look forward to returning. Passing at Barber is not easy, so qualifying will be important. I’m shooting for solid qualifying sessions and then races.”

Torres ran in podium positions early in both races at Sebring, but debris kicked up by other cars ended his day too early in both cases. Still, he’ll carry those positives into rounds three and four.

“I’m very excited and can’t wait to get back in the car,” Torres said. “The guys at TPC Racing did a fantastic job doing putting the car back together. I’ve never raced at Barber but did one test day about a month ago. The facility is unbelievable, and I can’t wait to see it with spectators and under a full race day. My goals this weekend, above all, will be to ensure we have a race weekend without any issues and finish the races. With that said, that does not deter me from pushing as much as possible and try to get my first podium. Hopefully with the help of Spencer and the guys I can be on pace and get there.”

The Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama weekend gets underway on Friday, April 16, with a pair of 50-minute practices and qualifying at 4:45 p.m. CDT. The first 40-minute race of the weekend is at 8:55 a.m. CDT on Saturday morning, with the second race at 11:25 a.m. CDT on Sunday, April 18.

About TPC Racing:

TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.