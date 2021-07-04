A sports event is the best place to put a bet on, especially race. In a race, we can choose whichever racers we believe is the best and the fastest. There are many races in which people often put a bet on, horse race, motorcycle race, Formula one race, cycling race, marathon race, and of course, car race. The most famous car race to be put a bet on is NASCAR All-Star Race. You can go to https://smartbettingguide.com/ when placing these bets as this can help organize the bet that you have, so you are not confused with the bet. If you want to bet on the NASCAR All-Star Race, you have to understand it first.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star Race is formerly known as “The Winston”. The NASCAR All-Star race was called the Winston from 1985 to 2003, then it became the Nextel All-Star Challenge from 2004 to 2007. It then became the Sprint All-Star Race from 2008 to 2016 and went on to become the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race from 2017 to 2019. It is a stock car exhibition race that has happened almost every year since it began. The race is between these various adversaries: first is race winners from the previous season and beginning of the current season, then the winner of the past event winners, and of course, previous NASCAR Cup Series champions who attempted to run the entire previous season. There are also two other ways to join in the race itself: the first one is to win one of the three stages in the NASCAR Open. This is a race for drivers not eligible for the main event or by winning the fan vote by the fans. The 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race was a stock car exhibition race that was included in the NASCAR Cup Series. The NASCAR race was held on June 13, 2021. It was conducted at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The race was the second exhibition race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

What To Expect?

The annual competition of NASCAR All-Star races is getting a dramatic change this year. The changes included a new track at the Texas Motor Speedway. Just like all sports around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic forced some changes. In 2021, there are also many other changes made. First, is the format featured six rounds, with a total of 100 laps. The starting lineup for Round 1 will be determined via a random draw, in which Kyle Larson is getting that pole. Rounds 1 through Round 4 will be 15 laps each; Round 5 will be 30 laps; the final round will feature a 10-lap shootout. Second, the prize for the fastest team on pit road during the pit stop earned $100,000 dollars. The winner of the final 10-lap round in the All-Star Race will be awarded 1 million dollars.

For the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race, there are 17 drivers already in. Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logan, and Martin Truex Jr. Besides those drivers, four more drivers will qualify for the main event on Sunday via the All-Star Open and fan vote.