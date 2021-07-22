AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for a massive two-wheel weekend

Motorcyclists from across the country ride into North Central Ohio for the 26th time

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 22, 2021) – This weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course motorcyclists from across the country will unite for the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield, July 23-25.

This is one of the largest annual gatherings worldwide of motorcyclists, enthusiasts, swap meet vendors and collectors. It is all for a great cause serving as a fundraiser for the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization located in nearby Pickerington, Ohio, that works to preserve the history and tradition of motorcycling in the United States.

The 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will feature an On Any Sunday theme, celebrating 50 years of Bruce Brown’s epic moto documentary. AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer David Aldana, one of the film’s legendary stars, serving as Grand Marshal. There will also be a special outdoor screening of the renowned film on Friday, July 23.

“Everyone involved in this event was extremely disappointed that we had to postpone the event in 2020 which makes this year even more special. We are thrilled to once again showcase all the different motorcycling activities that will consume our 380-acre property,” said Craig Rust, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President. “If you ride or just aspire to learn more about the two-wheel culture, this weekend is a fantastic immersive experience for you.”

The weekend will include multiple forms of racing disciplines, including road racing on the 2.4-mile, 15 turn Mid-Ohio road course, hare scrambles, motocross, pit bikes and trials. Flat track racing will be held at the nearby Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening (July 24).

Along with the abundance of racing, attendees can be entertained through merchandise displays, a swap meet with approximately 1,000 vendors spread across 35 acres, and other attractions, such as the Wall of Death. Demo rides for motorcyclists with proper riding endorsements and safety gear are always a popular weekend feature. Honda and Royal Enfield will be onsite to offer rides on some of their hottest new models for those in a market for a new bike. Motorcycle owners can also take part in the “Lap for History” around the race track during the lunch break each day with a donation to the AMA Hall of Fame, or enter their motorcycle into the bike show on Saturday (July 24).

Ticket prices for the event are $60 for the weekend, $40 for admission on Friday or Saturday and $35 for Sunday ($10 additional at the gate). Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult at all events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Garage paddock access is open to the public for free during AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield. Motorhome and tent spaces are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance either by calling 419-884-8400 during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting midohio.com.

Visit www.vintagemotorcycledays.com to read more about AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield. Follow the event on social media with #AMAVMD.

