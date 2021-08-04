Wilson to call 150th Xfinity career race as crew chief at The Glen

A significant milestone start is in the making for Brian Wilson, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series championship-winning crew chief who leads the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric, winner of last year’s Xfinity drivers’ title. By participating in this weekend’s event at Watkins Glen International, Wilson will call his 150th Xfinity Series race as a crew chief.

A native from Detroit, Michigan, and the son of former racer/engineer, Steve Wilson, Brian Wilson’s racing career started at eight years old, when he competed in go-karts. While working on his mechanical engineering degree at North Carolina State University, Wilson was also a part-time worker for 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel’s racing team. After earning his degree, he worked as Kimmel’s full-time shock specialist.

In 2004, Wilson joined Team Penske and worked on the No. 77 Penske-Jasper Racing Dodge team that was competing in the NASCAR Cup Series with Brendan Gaughan. Two years later, he became a shock specialist for Penske’s iconic No. 2 Dodge team driven by Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup champion. By 2007, Wilson was a race engineer for the Penske organization.

After spending the 2009 Cup season with Penske’s No. 12 Dodge team piloted by David Stremme, Wilson worked alongside crew chief Paul Wolfe and Brad Keselowski in the 2010 Xfinity Series season. During the season, Keselowski notched six victories and achieved the first NASCAR championship for team owner Roger Penske and the Penske organization.

Wilson remained with Keselowski and Wolfe as all three returned to the Cup circuit and to Penske’s iconic No. 2 Dodge team. Their on-track success from the previous Xfinity season continued as Keselowski scored three victories, made the 2011 Cup Playoffs and finished in fifth place in the final standings. A year later, Keselowski achieved five victories and won the 2012 Cup championship, thus giving Roger Penske his first NASCAR Cup title.

Following a five-year run as a race engineer, Wilson was promoted to crew chief Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang team for the 2016 Xfinity Series season. The ride was shared between Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney. Commencing the season with a runner-up result at Daytona International Speedway in February with Logano and following the first 22 Xfinity events of the season, where the No. 22 team went winless, Wilson was replaced by veteran Greg Erwin. Wilson, though, returned for two of the final 11 events of the season, which were at Chicagoland Speedway in September and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October. During this stretch, Wilson achieved his first NASCAR victory as a crew chief at Charlotte with Logano.

In 2017, Wilson remained as a part-time Xfinity crew chief for Team Penske, where he worked between the Nos. 12 and 22 Mustangs piloted by Logano, Blaney, Keselowski and Sam Hornish Jr. Throughout the season, Wilson achieved three victories, one of each between Logano, Blaney and Keselowski, along with two runner-up results.

Wilson returned as a full-time Xfinity Series crew chief for Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang team for the 2018 season. The ride was shared between Logano, Blaney, Keselowski, Paul Menard and rookie Austin Cindric. Appearing in all but one event throughout the 33-race schedule, Wilson led the No. 22 team to six victories (three with Keselowski, two with Logano and one with Blaney). In addition, the team achieved seven poles, 19 top-five results, 25 top-10 results and a sixth-place result in the Xfinity owners’ standings.

Remaining as crew chief for Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang team in 2019 that was piloted by Cindric on a full-time basis, Wilson led Cindric to his first two career victories in the Xfinity circuit on back-to-back weekends at Watkins Glen International and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August. They went on to achieve four poles, 14 top-five results, 24 top-10 results and a spot in the Xfinity Playoffs before finishing in sixth place in the final standings.

The 2020 Xfinity Series season was a career season for Wilson, who notched six victories and the championship with Cindric at Phoenix Raceway in November. After winning five times throughout the regular-season stretch, Wilson and Cindric utilized consistency and stage points throughout the Playoffs to work their way to the Championship Round finale at Phoenix, where they overtook the field on an overtime restart to capture the second NASCAR Xfinity title for Team Penske and the first for Cindric and Wilson.

Through the first 19 Xfinity events this season, Wilson has achieved four victories, 12 top-five results and 15 top-10 results with Cindric and the No. 22 Penske Ford team. They lead the regular-season standings by 82 points over fellow competitor AJ Allmendinger.

Through 149 Xfinity appearances as a crew chief, Wilson has achieved one championship, 22 wins, 13 poles, 79 top-five results and 115 top-10 results while working with six different competitors.

Wilson is set to call his 150th NASCAR Xfinity Series career race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 7, with the race scheduled to start a 4 p.m. ET on CNBC.