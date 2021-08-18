What should you do if your motorcycle is stolen?

A lot of motorcycles are stolen each year. It does not only happen at night or in public areas. Most of the thefts actually happen from home. Even if you think that this will never happen to you, it most definitely can. That is why everyone, who has a motorbike, should do all they can to keep it safe. One of the examples could be getting yourself a Monimoto motorcycle tracker. This will prevent your vehicle from being stolen or at least will help to get it back easier. Anyway, if your motorcycle is already stolen, you may be in shock or even panic. There are loads of different things that you can do now, but first of all, you should remain as calm as possible. So, what can you do if your motorcycle is stolen?

If you have not done it already, you should definitely call the police. You need to tell them your motorcycle‘s license plate, the model of the bike, what exactly happened, and where. You should know that the sooner you do this, the more chances you will have to get your vehicle back. That is because your bike will show up in the stolen vehicle databases. This means automated number plate recognition cameras can track it. Basically, if it is seen being ridden in an antisocial manner, the number plate will be reported as stolen if the rider is stopped by the police. Also, if, by any chance, you have a tracker fitted, provide the police with details about that as well.

Secondly, you need to get in touch with your insurance company. Its policy will determine whether or not you will receive money and how much you will receive.

Thirdly, you should definitely tell the world that your motorbike is stolen. Write about it on social media, put pictures of your vehicle, and ask someone to inform you if they see it somewhere. This might be more helpful than you may think, as not only the police but loads of other people can now inform you about any changes.

Technically, the final step is to wait to see if your bike is recovered before proceeding with the insurance claim. However, you may want to consider searching for a motorcycle by yourself. For example, talk to your neighbors or other people that could have been around when the theft happened. Then go to websites where people sell used items, such as Craigslist or eBay. See what comes up when you search for your model. It is possible to find your motorbike there. Finally, do some additional research and visit each bike shop in your area. Show them your motorbike photos. Some of them may be willing to help spread the word by putting up a poster. Anyway, it is still better than doing nothing.

As you can see, there are loads of things to do if your motorcycle gets stolen. The first and most important one is to call the police. Then you should do the same with your insurance company. When these things are done, do not sit and wait doing nothing – start searching by yourself. Write about it on social media, talk with neighbors or other witnesses, ask for help. Anyway, you should remember that thefts happen more often than you may think, so it is important to keep your motorcycle as safe as possible. You can start by getting yourself a tracker, which will help you protect the vehicle from thieves. And, even if it gets stolen, the tracker will also help you get it back quicker and easier.