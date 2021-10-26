Earnhardt Jr. primed for one-race Xfinity presence at Martinsville in 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first of two trips to Martinsville Speedway in 2022 will feature a popular name on the starting grid and the name is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who announced his decision to make the paper clip-shaped short track as his one-race annual presence behind the steering wheel in the Xfinity circuit.

The announcement came from the most recent downloaded podcast episode of Dirty Mo Media. It also comes after Earnhardt Jr. participated in a Next Gen car testing session at Bowman Gray Stadium on Tuesday, October 26, in preparation for the car’s full-time debut for the 2022 Cup season, beginning at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the annual Clash exhibition event. The testing session also featured familiar NASCAR icons that included Clint Bowyer and Tony Stewart.

I love short tracks,” Earnhardt said on his podcast. “People ask me all the time, what was your favorite track? I either say Martinsville or Bristol, given the kind of car I have. Martinsville is a blast, but Bristol is equally as fun depending on how the car is driving. I’ve had some tough days at Martinsville where the car wasn’t exactly there. But when it gets down to it, what type of racing do I love to do? It’s short track racing, it’s bumper-to-bumper, half-mile, trading paint and I’m going to get to do a little of that.”

Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 champion, two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, 15-time Most Popular Driver in the Cup Series and a NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee (2021), will be piloting a fifth JR Motorsports’ entry at Martinsville scheduled for April 8, 2022. He made his lone annual Xfinity appearance at Richmond Raceway in September, where he started 30th and finished 14th. Following the event, he expressed interested in returning for another Xfinity event for the upcoming NASCAR season.

Since retiring from full-time Cup Series competition in 2017 and becoming a commentator and analyst for NBC’s coverage of NASCAR competition in 2018, Earnhardt Jr. has made one Xfinity Series start annually since 2018. Through 2021, he has achieved three top-five results with a best result of fourth at Richmond in September 2018.

With Earnhardt Jr. set to compete in the 2022 Xfinity Series’ spring event at Martinsville Speedway (April 8), additional details regarding his ride, number and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.