Myatt Snider joins Jordan Anderson Racing for 2022 Xfinity Series season

Myatt Snider will be joining forces with Jordan Anderson Racing and pilot the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time basis for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The 26-year-old native from Charlotte, North Carolina, currently competes in the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro in the Xfinity circuit for Richard Childress Racing. He debuted in the Xfinity circuit in 2020, splitting between RCR and RSS Racing.

The news of the partnership for the 2022 season was revealed through social media from team owner Jordan Anderson.

Welcome to the team @MyattSnider 👊🏼



I’m grateful that Myatt, @TaxSlayer and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together. pic.twitter.com/HidRLLrreV — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) November 3, 2021

Even Snider took to social media to express his excitement for the upcoming NASCAR season.

Back in @NASCAR_Xfinity y'all! So excited to see what the future holds for myself, @j66anderson, and everyone on the 31 team. Gonna be a great 2022 season 💪 https://t.co/svR0Lu1P68 — 𝘔𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 (@MyattSnider) November 3, 2021

This season, Snider earned his first career victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late February following two overtime restarts. He also earned a total of 11 top-10 results and a spot in the 2021 Xfinity Series Playoffs before being eliminated from title contention in October. Currently, he is ranked in ninth place in the standings.

In addition to the driver, TaxSlayer will be making the transition to Jordan Anderson Racing and continue to sponsor Snider and the No. 31 Chevrolet.

Snider is set to be replaced by Sheldon Creed, the reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion who was announced as RCR’s newest Xfinity competitor for the 2022 season in September.

Jordan Anderson Racing, which debuted in the Truck Series in 2018, made its Xfinity Series debut this season with Anderson initially slated as a full-time competitor. After failing to make the starting grid through the first 10 events, JAR made its Xfinity debut at Circuit of the Americas in May with Tyler Reddick driving the car. Since COTA and through the latest Xfinity event at Martinsville Speedway in late October, JAR has competed in the Xfinity Series with eight different competitors driving the team’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro (Jordan Anderson, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Kaz Grala, Erik Jones, Sage Karam and Tyler Reddick). Karam is slated to pilot the No. 31 Chevrolet for JAR in this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Through 22 Xfinity starts, Jordan Anderson Racing has achieved two top-five results, six top-10 results and 17 laps led. The team’s No. 31 Chevrolet is ranked in 25th place in the 2021 Xfinity owner’s standings.

With Snider and Jordan Anderson Racing’s plans set for 2022, both are set to conclude the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 5. The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.