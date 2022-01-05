How to Employ Velocity Strategy for Lightweight Electric Racing Cars?

This article will show you how to optimize your driving strategy with the goal of minimizing energy consumption while driving. This method was developed to meet the requirements of electric racing cars manufactured for the purpose of the Shell Eco Marathon (SEM), the most famous and largest race of energy-efficient vehicles. We used model-based optimization to determine our driving strategy.

The numerical model was created in a Simulink environment that includes both the electric vehicle model and the environment. It includes not only the racetrack, but also the vehicle environment and atmospheric conditions.

The vehicle model itself includes a vehicle dynamics model, rolling tire resistance, propulsion system resistance, aerodynamics, electric motor models, and numerical models that explain questions about control systems, as per 3D modeling courses.

Numerical and static tests were performed to characterize the design and functionality of individual assemblies and components. The model itself was tested in the survey route to fine-tune the model and determine computational parameters. The optimization used the evolutionary algorithms available in the MATLAB Global Optimization Toolbox.

Under racing conditions, the model was validated during an SEM race at Rotterdam, where a racing car evaluated the results according to the results of simulation calculations. The experience gained by the team brought the runner-up at SEM 2016 in London the following year.

Introduction

The theme of energy-saving in road traffic is becoming more and more important. This is especially important in relation to the widespread use of electric drives in vehicles.

Reducing energy consumption along with the development of new energy sources with larger capacities is seen as a way to overcome the main limitation of electric vehicles’ range.

Shell Eco Marathon Car Racing is a testing ground for new solutions in the development of energy-saving cars.

A team of scientists and students at the Silesian Institute of Technology have been involved in energy-saving vehicles equipped with electric vehicles since 2012 and are in the prototype “Urban Concept with Battery Electric” and “Urban Concept” categories. Designed and manufactured using a hydrogen fuel cell stack. Significant reductions in energy consumption are achieved by using two methods.

The first includes design changes that reduce energy consumption, and the second introduces new driving and drive steering strategies that allow energy consumption on specific routes to be minimized. This method can significantly reduce the energy consumption of vehicles, especially electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles (city vehicles: segment B) can now achieve an energy of approximately 5 km / kWh, while corresponding vehicles in the Urban Concept battery-electric category are up to 200 km under simulated driving conditions in the city. Achieve / kWh.

However, prototypes of different types of battery-powered electric vehicles in terms of structure achieve results of 1000 km / kWh. This shows the potential of design solutions and propulsion strategies.

Numerical simulation vehicle models are used in both categories to help determine the direction of design changes and plan the right driving strategy. These models are also used for optimization based on the Model-Based Optimization Methodology (MBO). This white paper described this unique methodology used in vehicle development and driving strategic planning.

Vehicle modeling, especially electric vehicle modeling, is well known, and there is growing interest in research, especially in hybrid drives and power supplies. The need to model phenomena and objects is well known and creates an essential area of scientific and technical activity.

The use of appropriate mathematical equipment based on the mathematical models of these previously adopted processes enables the study and analysis of mechanical systems, technical processes, and other phenomena in the real world.

Therefore, you need to use a mathematical model to understand the mathematical description of the object, process, or phenomenon it represents.

Compared to cars with internal combustion engines, electric cars have a relatively simple propulsion system. However, additional systems such as energy recovery systems, additional mechatronic subsystems, and advanced control systems will be integrated to significantly reduce the energy consumption of electric vehicle drive systems, reducing the complexity of electric drives.

The system is currently in use. The complexity of the technical means affects the complexity of the mathematical model of the vehicle.

Within the model for describing the dynamics of the vehicle used to analyze and optimize energy consumption, two approaches are commonly observed based on the type of model used, distinguishing between the following models:-

(I) Analytical one in which the model’s response to the signal is recorded as an equation of motion.

(Il) Black box concept model

The model is primarily based on experimental data. The vehicle simulation model created can be a combination of two models. The mathematical description of a particular phenomenon is based in part on known dependencies, but another fragment of the model is created with the concept of a black box. The following models are distinguished by considering the direction of information processing in the model.

1. Simple: When the calculation of the model is started in the engine, energy is transferred to the wheels of the vehicle and the movement of the vehicle can be analyzed.

2. Rear: The behavior of the car body is modeled. You can determine the speed, and based on this, the required torque and motor shaft speed. The choice of the model type is largely determined by the need to use the model. Many computer learning programs suggested by TangoLearn are used to model the dynamics of electric vehicles.

Among them is the ADVISOR Platform (Advanced Vehicle Simulator), which was created as a program in the MATLAB Simulink package. You can use the programs in the library to analyze many of your drive systems, drive system, or body solutions. Another platform that runs in the MATLAB Simulink environment is the PSAT (Powertrain System).