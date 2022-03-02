Bruce Schlicker to call 100th Xfinity Series event as crew chief at Las Vegas

A significant milestone achievement is in the making for Bruce Schlicker, crew chief for AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. By participating in this weekend’s event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Schlicker will call his 100th career event in the Xfinity circuit

A native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Schlicker, who graduated with both an undergraduate and master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University before working in Fitz Motorsports’ fab shop in 2007, made his debut as a NASCAR crew chief for driver Danny O’Quinn Jr. at Kansas Speedway in October 2009. He remained as O’Quinn’s crew chief for six of the remaining seven events to the schedule. During this span, O’Quinn’s best result was 34th at Auto Club Speedway in October.

The following season, Schlicker was a crew chief in 23 of 35 Xfinity events for the No. 90 entry from D’Hondt Humphrey Motorsports, where he worked with drivers O’Quinn, Chase Miller and Patrick Long. Making his first start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, the best result for the No. 90 team led by Schlicker occurred at Road America in June, where Long finished 14th.

Eight years later, Schlicker served as an interim crew chief for Cole Custer and the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang team for three Xfinity events. During the three-race span, Custer finished ninth at Las Vegas in March, fifth at Pocono Raceway in June after starting on pole position and 15th at Richmond Raceway in September.

Another two years later, Schlicker was named a full-time Xfinity Series crew chief for the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro team that was set to be piloted by Ross Chastain. Despite failing to qualify for the 2020 season-opening event at Daytona in February, the No. 10 team led by Schlicker and driven by Chastain were consistently competitive throughout the 26-race regular-season stretch as they earned 13 top-five results, 23 top-10 results and a spot into the 2020 Xfinity Playoffs. Respective finishes of 16th, sixth and fifth during the Round of 12 enabled Chastain and Schlicker to advance to the Round of 8. During the Round of 8, however, both were eliminated from title contention prior to the finale at Phoenix Raceway despite finishing 12th, 16th and fifth respectively in the Round of 8. Nonetheless, Chastain and Schlicker concluded the season in fifth place in the final driver’s standings.

Schlicker remained as crew chief for Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro entry as the team welcomed Jeb Burton as their newest competitor for the 2021 season. After finishing in the top 10 during the first five of seven events, Burton and Schlicker earned their first career victories in the NASCAR Xfinity circuit at Talladega Superspeedway in April that was shortened by 23 laps due to late precipitation. Burton and Schlicker went on to finish in the top 10 nine times for the remainder of the regular season before qualifying for the 2021 Playoffs. Following the Round of 16, however, Burton and Schlicker were eliminated from title contention after finishing 36th, seventh and 13th respectively. They went on to conclude the season in 10th place in the final standings.

While the 2022 Xfinity Series season marks Schlicker’s third consecutive appearance as a crew chief for Kaulig Racing, it marks his first atop the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro pit box and paired with veteran AJ Allmendinger, who was coming off five victories and a fourth-place result in the final standings during the previous season. Through the first two events of this season, Schlicker and Allmendinger have achieved two top-10 results, including a runner-up result at Daytona in February, as they lead the regular-season standings.

Through 99 previous appearances, Schlicker has achieved one victory, two poles, 24 top-five results and 47 top-10 results with seven different competitors.

Schlicker is scheduled to call his 100th Xfinity Series event as a crew chief at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 5, with the event’s coverage to start at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.