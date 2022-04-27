5 Tips To Upgrade Your Exterior for Spring

Are you excited to get out and make some road trips this spring? Whether you’re traveling far or you prefer to stay close to home, you want to make sure your vehicle is prepped and ready for your springtime adventures. Here are some tips for upgrading your exterior so you can fully enjoy beautiful spring weather.

Spring Brings an Influx of Rain

Though spring is warmer and more pleasant than winter, it does tend to bring a lot of rain with it. To avoid driving around in a vehicle that’s constantly marred by water stains, consider taking your vehicle in for a fresh coat of wax. You may also want to apply Rain-X to your windows and windshield to make sure water slides right off and doesn’t hamper visibility. Rain-X can help keep your windows clear even in rainstorms so you can drive as safely as possible.

Rain Leads To Many Bugs

With increased spring rain comes blooming trees, sprouting gardens, and … bugs. Car owners can’t escape springtime bugs, which can pepper the front ends of vehicles in disgusting remains. But bug debris is more than just an eyesore. Bug innards can damage the paint on your vehicle, especially if they’re allowed to sit on your car’s exterior paint for a long time.

Fortunately, you can reduce the number of bugs on your car’s hood by installing a 2021 Tacoma bug deflector. As the name suggests, a bug deflector deflects incoming bugs away from the hood of your vehicle.

As long as you get the right type for your car, your 2021 Tacoma bug deflector should fit like a glove. Bug deflectors are fairly easy to install, and many of them can improve the appearance of your vehicle.

You might also want to install rain guards for cars, which can deflect both rain and bugs away from your vehicle’s windows. During spring’s rainy season, you’ll appreciate being able to open your car doors without rainwater pouring inside.

Tips for Keeping Your Exterior Spotless This Spring

Here are five additional tips to help you upgrade your car’s exterior for spring:

Upgrade your wheels. If you’re still driving around with subpar stock wheels, it’s time to upgrade to flashier wheels for spring. Switch your tires. Now that spring is here, you don’t need to sport winter tires anymore. Switch to something that’s a little more performance-friendly for spring weather. Upgrade to vanity plates. This is an affordable way to personalize your car and give it some personality. Each state has its own rules when it comes to vanity plates, so make sure you check out your state’s laws before ordering your custom plates. Get a truck bed cap. This will not only improve the look of your truck, but will also help you avoid scratches and other types of damage that truck beds commonly sustain. Update your headlights. This is a cheap exterior car modification that can make your headlights look brighter and sleeker.

These are just a few of the top modifications you can make to your vehicle’s exterior without spending a fortune. These upgrades will make your car or truck look cool while you hit the roads this spring.