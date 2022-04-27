The Beginner’s Guide to Detailing a Car

According to one study, 1 in 5 people say that they haven’t cleaned their car in a few months. This might be a sign that you need to do some car detailing.

But what goes into detailing a car? There is a lot of different work that you can do to clean your car.

Make sure you keep reading to learn about the steps of detailing your car.

Start Car Interior Detailing

You can start by cleaning out your car. You might need an extractor to start, and you can check out the Mytee extractor collections page to get one.

This will clean up all of the junk and trash that you have laying around. When you do this, you’ll have a good start to cleaning the rest of your car.

You should also take out all of the floor mats and vacuum them. Get into the nooks and seams of the fabric of the car as well to get rid of as many crumbs as you can.

If you have fabric seats, you might want to use shampoo to clean the seats. You can use shampoo to clean the floor mats and carpets as well. Wait for these to dry before you start cleaning the rest of your car.

You should also use detailing brushes to get into places that are harder to reach. You may even want to use an air compressor to get the dirt out of really tight places.

You may even want to dust and wipe down the dashboard and any other plastic surface in your car.

Prepare the Exterior of the Car

Next, you can start washing the car. You’ll want to start with a pre-cleaner that will remove a lot of dirt that is difficult to get off.

You should find one that is safe but will lessen the grime so that you can then wash it more easily.

After you’ve primed it, you can then use snow foam. This is a foam that you will spray onto the car. It will help break down other dirt and grime as well.

When you use this strategy before washing the car, then you’ll be able to optimize the amount of dirt you remove from your car with sitting there to scrub it.

Wash the Car

Now you can start washing the car, and you should use the two-bucket method.

First, you should fill one bucket with the solution of the wash. Then the other bucket should have plain water. You should put the solution onto the car and then wash it from the top down in smaller sections.

Then, you should rinse the brush in the water bucket before you put the brush in the clean solution. This way, you make sure that you don’t ruin your wash solution, and you’re always using clean water to wash your car.

Clean Wheels

Next, you should try and clean the wheels. Often, these can be the dirtiest part of the car as they go over dust, mud, road salt, brake dust, and asphalt.

You should start by cleaning the corners of the tire. You should try and clean your tires more often than the rest of your car because if you wait until the last minute, it will take a while to clean them.

First, apply a spray on the tire that will help clean it. You should let it sit for the recommended period of time to help remove any grime.

Next, hose it off and then scrub your tires in a circular motion to get rid of whatever grime is leftover.

You might want to get a wheel brush or sponge that will access areas that are hard to reach.

Then, you can make a solution for a wheel wash bucket. Because of how dirty tires can be, you should use the two-bucket method again.

Dry

Once the car and tires are done being washed, you’ll need to dry the entire car.

Even if you buy the best shampoo out there, there will still be streaks and watermarks that will materialize if you just let the car air dry.

Some people will use compressed air to dry the car, but if you do this, make sure that you still wipe the car down with a microfiber cloth. You might need a few towels to thoroughly dry the car.

When you’re done wiping it down, you should look to see if there are any leftover water spots or places where the water pooled and dried. You can then focus on that area with polishing.

Polish

After the car is all dried, you’ll need to polish the car and remove stains, swirls, oxidation, and scratches. Professional detailers will use a different car polishing compound that can help protect and heal the car.

When you buy the polishing, follow all of the directions on how to use it properly. When you’re polishing, focus on one small section at a time.

You may even want to focus on areas that are more likely to be scratched or bumped when you’re driving or parked. That way, your car is a little bit more resistant to scratches.

