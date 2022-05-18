Common Small Business Errors and How to Avoid Them Before the “Oops!”

When you’re a small business owner, every decision makes an important impact. Your business plan, partners and co-workers, technology, budget — they’re all vital components, and you don’t want to make any mistakes. Here are a few common errors to avoid in your small business.

1. Growing more quickly than you can handle.

When business is booming, it’s hard to not let your mind immediately jump to expansion. Resist the urge. Expanding too quickly could put your business in serious jeopardy. The boost in sales may only be temporary, and if you’ve made any major decisions — like moving to a larger facility — you’ll likely start to have trouble covering the higher expenses.

The fact is, growing too big too fast isn’t sustainable. It costs money to grow, and if you’re not earning profits to fund that growth, you’re in big trouble. Take your time with expansion and don’t let spikes in sales rush the process.

2. Not developing your business acumen

If you’re a novice to running a business, make sure you’ve learned everything about the process. Read online tutorials, and if possible, connect with a mentor. Another step you can take is enrolling in an MBA program to gain skills in business leadership, management, strategy, and marketing. Online programs give you the flexibility to still focus on your business while you learn.

3. Undervaluing your product or service.

A common problem is under-pricing. This may be due to a lack of confidence with the fear of failure looming over your head. If you realize this is an issue with you, shake it off. Remember the features of what you’re offering and what makes your brand unique. Conquer your worries and get yourself excited.

Additionally, you want to stay excited so that your employees feel excited. Every day is an opportunity to inspire them, be it giving team feedback on a project or speaking one-on-one to an employee about their processes. If you constantly portray genuine enthusiasm for the business and its inner workings, that excitement can be contagious. Encourage your supervisors to carry the same attitude so that they can be another inspiring influence on employees and customers.

4. Failing to leverage technology

Technology: your greatest asset. There’s technology for absolutely everything these days, so take advantage. Payroll, inventory management, and billing are just a few processes that can benefit massively from the latest tech.

You should consider speaking to employees when it comes to choosing new technology, especially the ones who work with it daily. What did they like and what drove them nuts? Ask management if employees overall regularly had issues with the current technology. It may make the shopping process longer, but the overall result will be much more productive.

5. Hiring bad employees

Employees don’t just work for you, they represent your company and your brand. Everyone from sales to accounting should have a positive attitude and drive to work. Warning signs of a bad employee include the inability to keep up with others at work, lack of a team player attitude, and poor client relationships.

If you’re early in the hiring process, AllBusiness.com notes, you can do the research yourself. In addition to the interview, which should contain challenging and thoughtful questions, you can first Google the candidate. What comes up? What does their social media look like? Would they represent your company well? References should always be checked, too. Input from someone who worked with an applicant is invaluable.

6. Missing your target audience.

As excited as you may be about your business, if you’re targeting the wrong market your efforts will become fruitless. You must direct your focus on the right audience. Find your audience, find your profits.

When you created your business plan at the birth of your business, you should have included the demographic of your target audience. This information should inform marketing decisions at every stage. If, for example, your target audience is children, you’ll want television advertisements to be colorful and engaging. They won’t pay attention to an adult talking about the company’s business plan.

We all make mistakes but when it’s your business, the repercussions can be much greater. Take your time with each decision you make and don’t forget to ask for help by consulting networking friends who may have tips. Avoid the mistakes above and help your business succeed.