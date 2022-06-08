CORVETTE RACING AT LE MANS: How to Watch and Listen

No. 64 C8.R on-board stream, MotorTrend coverage highlight 2022 Le Mans return

LE MANS, France (June 8, 2022) – Corvette Racing and the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R are back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in search of the program’s ninth class victory at the historic French enduro. The race also will be made available to viewers and listeners in the United States and around the world on multiple platforms.

MotorTrend Network will provide full coverage of Le Mans on Saturday and Sunday with full, live coverage for viewers in the U.S. On the MotorTrend+ app and online service, content will be available from each of the free practice and qualifying sessions, which start Wednesday, plus Thursday’s Hyperpole session.

As an added bonus for Chevrolet and Corvette fans, MotorTrend+ will stream multiple on-boards during the event – including the No. 64 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims.

Live coverage isn’t limited to video. Radio Le Mans will broadcast every on-track session for the 24 Hours of Le Mans with many of the voices that Corvette Racing fans will recognize from previous Le Mans events.

Fans can view live timing and scoring and other content on the 24 Hours of Le Mans app and the race’s official web site.

MotorTrend+ Le Mans U.S. Video Coverage Schedule (all times ET)

Wednesday

· Free Practice 1: 7:45 a.m.

· Qualifying: 12:45 p.m.

· Free Practice 2: 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

· Free Practice 3: 8:45 a.m.

· Hyperpole: 1:45 p.m.

· Free Practice 4: 3:45 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

· Warmup: 4:10 a.m.

· Pre-Race and race: 9:00 a.m. (Eurosport feed); 9:30 a.m. (World feed)

· No. 64 Corvette on-board: 9:45 a.m.

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.