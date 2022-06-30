привнот – The New Secured Way Of Sending Messages

Messages-now secured with privnote

Привнот is usually used for sending messages that can be self-destructed after it is read by the receiver. These messages will be encrypted and automatically destroyed. The messages/notes are encrypted such that the company that sends the message cannot even read it.

A link is auto-generated once a message is created through the website. A pop-up message showing the permanent deletion will appear on the screen of the recipient once the message link is opened.

привнот is a free website where the notes/messages can be sent through the self-destruction option provided by the website. It supports all devices. There is no need to give any account IDs for messaging. Also, there is no need to register on the website. The website provides complete privacy for the user.

The website provides an email to the user once the message is destroyed. Also, there is an option for deleting the message/note after a specific time. The user can select these options according to their preferences. There is no need to install any external app for using the service. The messages are highly secured.

The привнот website is user-friendly where the messages/notes can be created within a few minutes or seconds. The messages/notes which are not opened by the receiver even after 30 days will be automatically deleted. Changes were made to the recent updating of the website. The type of message and the deletion time are some of the features added to the website after updating.

By clicking on the show options button on the website, the user can easily decide the time of deletion of the message. The website also supports the manual password system. In the old version of the website, the messages that were sent through the website get deleted after the receiver reads the message/note. It has created problems for the user as the receiver might forget about saving the message/note somewhere else.

So, in a new system a message pops-up showing the destruction of the message/note, to the receiver. It reminds the receiver to save the message before it gets deleted. The website is presently operated through the beta stage. The website offers tabbed navigation to the users to ensure the easiness of using the website.

Privnot-the link that requires no password or registration

There are certain features associated with the privnot website. Private messages that were sent are deleted automatically after it is opened by the receiver. This type of programming is useful for critical data. Using the website for sending small or brief messages also helps prevent clogging the email inboxes.

The following are the steps followed for sending the encrypted, auto deleted messages. First and foremost, the user has to make sure that it is the right website for sending the auto deleted messages. After ensuring the website, the user can create the message to send. A link is generated as soon as the message/ note is completed. The link can either be shared via email or through any other means of media by copying the link address.

When the receiver receives the note and opens it, it has to be saved somewhere else as the message gets deleted as soon as the receiver closes the window. The self-destruction option of the website ensures that the message that was once opened cannot be opened again.

For additional security of the message, various options are available on the website. It includes the addition of the reference name, password, etc… Also, a timing option that can decide how long the message is visible to the receiver is available on the website. This feature is useful when the message has to be viewed a few times.

The option for self-destruction at the very instant can be changed and extended up to 30 days. The message still will be secured and can be used only by one receiver. They are end-to-end encrypted and are untraceable. Also, it prevents the screenshot facility, thus ensuring safety.

Features of using self-destruction messages

The self-destruction messages are usually used for sharing confidential matters. It helps to prevent the risk of the message getting disclosed publicly. It also helps to maintain data security. This enables high privacy for the message sent between the user and the receiver.

The sources used for sharing the messages will be 100% open. The information which is shared can only be seen by the receiver. After the auto-deletion, there is no option for the recovery of the message. It is to maintain the confidentiality of the message.

It is a secure way of communication. Important type messages such as passwords or IDs that are to be securely shared can be shared easily with the help of such open websites.

Not only messages but certain files can also be shared through such websites with high security. Privnote is one such platform that enables the sharing of such messages. While trading with business deals, it is important to secure messages and data. In such situations, no one wants a third party to be involved. Self-destruction messages are helpful during such circumstances.

The auto-delete message is an important feature introduced to maintain the communication highly confidential. Privnote has such features where a variety of deletion options for the messages/note are available. Here, the user can select the delete option according to convenience and type of note.

Not only the security of the message is crucial, but the speed of sending the message is also important. While sending the documents, it may take time on some websites. But by using the privnote, the messages can be sent easily via the link generated. It can be done faster without the message getting leaked or interrupted.

Websites such as privnote use SSL technology for its working. It is to ensure the reliability of the website to the users. A certificate showing the EV quality is also shown on the website.

Privnote is a website that does not have any secondary web page. Because of the popularity of the website, the number of fake web pages in the name of privnote is increasing. So the users have to ensure that they are using the original website by checking the URL.