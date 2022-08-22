The Uprising of Classic Cars

The automobile industry has come a long way since its introduction in 1896. Currently, we are entering the era of electric vehicles, which is both environmentally friendly and fuel efficient. However, the demand for classic cars is ever-increasing. Although modern technology brings additional comfort and safety to our rides, the attraction of sleek classic cars cannot be denied. Rather these classic vehicles are far more valuable than new cars available today.

Why are Classic Cars So Popular Today?

Modern cars are way better than classic cars in every aspect. Nevertheless, classic cars triumph in both popularity and value. Owning a classic car has now become a luxury status. Due to their limited numbers, classic vehicles sell for a lot in auctions and dealerships. As time advances, the price of these cars increases further. Therefore, besides as a hobby, people purchase classic cars for investment purposes. For example, the infamous Ferrari 250 GTO was priced at around 10 million EUR in 2012. Now it can easily cross the 100 million mark.

You can’t also deny the fact that each and every classic car is unique to the eye. If you personally visit classic car auctions, you will notice that each has its own exclusivity. In contrast, due to maximizing efficiency and reducing drag, most modern cars look the same and don’t have unique engines. For some people, classic cars are an engineering wonder as they were produced during the burgeoning era of the automobile industry, full of creativity in design, unique engines and geartrain, and more powerful than currently produced cars.

Are Classic Cars Expensive?

Classic cars are available at a wide range of prices. Not all of them have a sky-high price. If you visit our classic cars for sale website, you can find classic cars priced as low as 500 EUR. We also have luxurious collections valued at more than a couple million EUR. If you want to know the determinant factors for this wide range of classic car prices, then the simple answer is the car’s make, model, and condition.

Like modern cars, the value of classic cars also depends on the make of the car. Each brand name has its own value. You can’t compare cars made by Ferrari or Lamborghini to some new and unpopular car brand. Classic cars made by old and prominent companies are far more valuable than the less famed ones. And if they make in limited in number, it shoots up the price even more! The last factor to consider for the price of a classic car is its condition. Nobody wants to buy a clunky car that cannot even be properly driven. Also, cars with good exterior and interior conditions with original parts are priced the highest.

Classic Vs. Antique Vs. Vintage Cars

Not all old cars are deemed classic cars. Classic cars are only those vehicles that are manufactured before the year 2000. With an age of more than 20 years, classic cars are drivable without any restoration requirement. However, they may require additional maintenance due to the worn-out and outdated parts. Classic cars made by popular brands generally have better maintenance benefits due to their sturdy and reliable build.

In contrast, antique cars are those vehicles that were in production before 1975. Most of these cars require replacement parts, and some even need a full restoration. Vintage cars are even older, and nearly all of them cannot even be driven. Antique and Vintage cars are more like collectible rather than drivable vehicles for traveling. However, you can ride and show off your classic car and use it for your daily commute without hassle.

For this reason, the general population loves classic cars the most. They can enjoy traveling on their dream ride while hearing the sound of a roaring engine. And although classic cars are old, there is no shortage of car parts, and they are easy to maintain. Yes, you have to sacrifice the technology that comes with newer cars but if you have the skill to drive a classic car, then just go for it!

Final Verdict

The upward trend of popularity for classic cars is still increasing at an exponential rate and will not come to a standstill soon. Whether you buy a classic car for investment purposes or as a hobby, the prime time to buy these cars is right now. You should check out every classic car for sale to find your dream car in the best condition and at a reasonable price.