10 Car Maintenance Tips and Advice from Experts

Car maintenance is one of the most important things to do as a car owner. It’s also a topic that can be confusing and daunting for those who don’t know much about cars or how to perform basic maintenance tasks. In order to keep your vehicle in tip-top condition and reduce the amount of service work that needs to be done down the road, follow these ten car maintenance tips.

Check the oil

The most basic maintenance task, and easiest to understand, is checking the oil level in your car. If you’re unsure how to do this, check your car’s manual or ask a mechanic. Oil is the lifeblood of your engine, and checking the oil level helps you know if there are any problems brewing with your car’s engine.

Check the Brakes

Another basic but very important maintenance task is checking the brakes on your car regularly. When applying the brakes, pay attention to signs such as squealing or grinding noises. Anytime you hear strange noises coming from your braking systems, take the time to stop and check everything out.

Transfer case maintenance

This can be a costly repair if anything goes wrong. All-wheel and four-wheel drive cars require periodic replacement of the fluid inside the transfer case. Observe the instructions in the owner’s manual.

Check Your Tires

In order to keep yourself and other drivers safe on the road, it’s crucial that your car has the right tires for the current weather. Similarly, maintaining the correct tire pressure for your car is advised to prevent potential problems like a tire rupture. Problems with your vehicle’s tires, rims, or suspension can result from low tire pressure.

Radiator Coolant Change

You should also check your car’s coolant level regularly. The coolant keeps your engine running at its best, so it’s essential to change the coolant once in a while. In the winter, you should check your coolant level every month and have it changed, while in the summer, you can leave it until your next oil change.

Change the Air Filter

In both gas and diesel automobiles, the air filter is crucial. Drivers should ensure the air filter is clean to guarantee good engine operation and maximum fuel efficiency. Check your car’s manual and replace the air filter at regular intervals. If you are unsure how to change the air filter, schedule an appointment with a mechanic.

Change Your E-Brake Cable

The e-brake system on your car is one of the most important parts of braking, and it’s worth regularly checking to ensure they aren’t getting stuck. If you have a manual transmission, you have a cable that runs from the transmission down to the pedal. You should pay attention to this cable and check it for any signs of damage that could prevent braking.

Timing belt replacement

Your car’s engine uses a rubber composite timing belt or a timing chain. The mechanism links the crankshaft to the camshaft, which works with the engine’s valves to open and close. Follow the car manual to find out when the timing belt needs to be replaced if your automobile has one. Not all cars have timing belts, but if yours does, you should check them regularly because a broken timing belt can cause significant damage to your car’s engine.

Check power steering fluid

A hydraulic power steering pump is lubricated by power steering fluid in older automobiles and specific newer models. The pump reservoir features a screw-style lid that may be lifted off to inspect the fluid level. The pump may malfunction if it runs dry, necessitating a costly replacement. Squealing sounds when twisting the steering wheel or heavy or harsh steering are a few signs of a power steering issue.

The Battery

Last but not least, you should check your car’s battery regularly. The battery is a crucial component of a car, serving multiple functions, from starting your vehicle to running all its electrical components. It’s crucial to drive the automobile for 15 to 30 minutes weekly to maintain the battery’s charge. Furthermore, avoid jump-starting a dead battery. The battery could be overloaded with too much current, impacting the other internal circuits.

Need car maintenance in West End Brisbane

Genesis Autoworks West End Mechanic is happy to help you with all your car needs. We’re known for our excellent repairs and conscientious service in the West End. With master qualification status in brands like Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Honda, Subaru, and more, Genesis Autoworks is home to some of the top technicians in the business.

Autobiography

Eric Reyes is a passionate thought leader having been featured in 50 distinguished online and offline platforms. His passion and knowledge in Finance and Business made him a sought-after contributor providing valuable insights to his readers. You can find him reading a book and discussing current events in his spare time.