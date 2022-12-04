What to Do If You’ve Lost Your Car Keys

Losing your keys can happen at any time, and it’s easy to let your mind race with questions like “how much will this cost?” or “what will my insurance cover?” The main thing is to remain calm and follow the steps outlined below to solve your problem. The worst thing to do would be to panic and try to break into the car, which will only damage it (repair bill) and you could injure yourself as well (medical bill).

Retrace your steps

If you can’t find them at home, go back to the last place you remember having your keys. This could be your office, a friend’s house, or somewhere else. Check all of your pockets and purses; then check your car and house again. If you still can’t find them, start from the beginning and retrace your steps to see if they fell out while going somewhere in particular.

Ask a friend or family member if they have them

Sometimes a family member or a friend may pick up your keys if they notice you left them on a seat or table in a restaurant. Ask if anyone picked them up. If nobody picked them up, ask them to help you search for them.

Ask around to see if anyone found car keys

If you’ve lost your car keys, the first thing you should do is ask around. Your neighbors and friends might have found them or someone else in the building where you live could have picked up a set by mistake.

Security guards at work, the gym, and the church could also be holding onto them. If so, they can usually be reached with a quick phone call because they’re usually just doing their jobs (and not stepping into anyone’s business).

If none of that works, start checking with local businesses—a grocery store may have found your keys and turned them into security. If not there, try contacting local police stations or pawn shops (if it was an expensive set of keys).

Use your spare key

If you have a spare key, use it. If you don’t, call a local locksmith. Auto Locksmiths have local technicians that can come to where you are and have the necessary tools to do any job – from opening doors to replacing lost keys. In some cases, they can even cut a new key from the locks on your car.

Have a family member bring you a spare key

Make sure that someone knows where it is kept.

Make sure they have enough time to get to you before you’re late for work or an important appointment.

Your phone may be able to help you find your keys

If you’ve lost your car keys, don’t give up hope. Maybe your phone can help you find them. People use apps for just about everything these days and one that can help find lost car keys would be a lifesaver. Trackers can find lost keys, cell phones, and all kinds of things. Do a Google search for “find my keys app” on the internet for a list of trackers you can add to your keyring that works with a Bluetooth app on your phone. Of course, this will only help you if you already have the tracker and app, but if you don’t have one it will motivate you to get one to prevent this from happening in the future.

Understand that you are not alone

It’s important to remember that you are not alone. Most people have lost their car keys at some point, and there are many resources available to help you find them. If you don’t want to spend hours looking for your keys, consider hiring an auto locksmith who can quickly have a key for you within a few minutes.

Be patient with yourself as you work through your emotions

Take a moment to breathe and remind yourself that this is not the end of the world. Take some time for yourself if you need it, but try not to dwell on your negative emotions. Once you’re feeling more centered again, try calling a professional locksmith or car dealership for help with finding your key fob and getting back on the road—don’t worry about being embarrassed by admitting that you’ve lost your keys!

Call auto locksmiths that specialize in car key replacement

If you’ve searched everywhere but still cannot find your keys, it’s time to call a mobile locksmith that specializes in car key replacement. They can help you get back on the road again by making a replacement car key for you within a short amount of time. If you find your original set, keep this new key as a spare for next time.

Losing your car keys can be quite frustrating, but it is not the end of the world. The main thing is not to panic. Keeping a cool head and thinking things through will get you better results. If none of these methods worked for you, just remember that you’re not alone- this happens all the time and there are people out there who can help.