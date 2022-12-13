How Can a College Student Get Into Professional Racing?

Do you love cars and racing? Are you always watching Formula 1 and do you already have your favorite? Are you updated with all the racing competitions from all over the world? Are you constantly thinking about how it would be if you had your own racing car? Then you should definitely get into racing.

But how can you do this as a college student? How can you pursue your academic tasks and take care of this hobby at the same time? Enjoying the thrill of racing does not compare with anything else, so how do you start? How can you get into professional racing? Find out below.

Think About Your Budget

If you have already decided that you want to get into professional racing at all costs, then think about your budget. As you probably already know, this is not a cheap hobby you can start, but it is a thrilling one. As a student, you are probably living on a budget.

You spend your money on your accommodation, food, books, and all the materials you need for your studies. So, depending on your budget, you will know which are the first steps you need to take to get into professional racing.

Starting with Go-Karting

One of the first steps you can take to get into professional racing is going to go-kart. Even though this seems to be the least expensive option, you need to do it regularly to practice your skills, so you will end up spending quite a lot of money. The best way is to sign up for a monthly subscription that will help you reduce the total costs. This means that you will need to pay for the go-kart, but also for the suit, helmet, gloves, shoes, and protectors.

There is no need to invest in high-end equipment right from the beginning, as things can change over time. You may want to keep it only as a hobby, or you might want to continue it and get into the professional league. The best thing is that, at first, you need to start with go-karting to get the feeling of being in a car similar to a racing one. Even the pilots in Formula 1 started with go-karting and many of them say that it is not as easy as it seems. So, prepare your motivation and perseverance, as you will need to practice to master it.

Racing Schools

Well, if you have decided to become a professional racer, you can join a racing school. These schools teach you everything you need to know about racing cars, competitions, driving, and funds. You will learn about the mechanics of the car, how you can drive it efficiently so that you protect the health of the tires, how to overpass competitors, and so on.

You will also get the opportunity to practice all the theory and learn on-site, by getting hands-on experience. This will help you understand the universe of professional racing better, and also develop and polish your driving skills. And you might also get the chance of being recruited by a racing team if you are excelling at this. Which can help you progress faster and more rapidly.

Wise Decisions

When you feel the adrenaline and the thrill of driving a racing car, you cannot think about something else. Many students make the mistake of buying a racing car instantly, but this might not be a wise decision. Before taking steps that are crucial for your development as a professional racer, you need to think about the budget.

Think about the maintenance of the car and that you need to do it after every competition. However, if you plan your budget carefully, you can cover the expenses if you win a few tournaments and competitions. At the same time, you may start looking for sponsors that are willing to lend you the money you need if you promote them on your car or social media accounts.

Final Thoughts

If you are a college student passionate about racing, you have probably thought of becoming a professional racer. But how should you do it? What are the first steps you need to take? How can you take care of your academics and racing at the same time? Well, with proper time management, you can easily do both of them. To get into professional racing, you need to think about your budget.

Then, start with go-karting and if you are convinced you love it, then sign up for a racing school. The thrill and adrenaline might make you jump into making impulsive decisions. But always take a step back and analyze all the possibilities. You can start a fundraising campaign to find sponsors to support you financially, so there is a solution for every issue.