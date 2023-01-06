Personal Injury Lawyer Diaries: 5 Top Causes Of Car Crash In NYC

Different kinds of traffic accidents happen daily. To evade these crashes, everyone should learn the common causes of these accidents.

Car Accidents In NYC

New York City is a busy place. In New York City alone, there are more than 1.8 million vehicles registered from individuals to businesses. This accounts for a whopping 4% of all vehicles on the road. The Big Apple is a city that never sleeps, and drivers don’t always take their safety into account.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are more than 100,000 car crashes in New York each year. This means that if you live in NYC, you’re at risk of being in an accident and possibly getting hurt.

The statistics can be frightening, but they don’t have to determine your life. With the right knowledge and resources, you can avoid serious injuries while driving in New York City.

Here are five of the most common types of car accidents, our nyc personal injury lawyer have seen:

1. Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Driving while under the influence is a primary source of highway fatality in New York City. Almost half of the people die in a car crash because of an intoxicated irresponsible driver.

Vehicle crashes and fatalities due to alcohol intake, drugs consumption, or other brain-altering chemicals before or while driving, causes blurry vision, poor decision-making, and slow reaction time.

The Statistics

According to the NYPD, there were 2,807 people killed in crashes from 2008 through 2017. Of these, 1,834 of them were due to alcohol or drugs. Of those who died as a result of a car crash, about half (1,039) were drunk drivers and half (1,040) reported that they had taken prescription medication at the time of their fatal crash.

In New York City alone, there were 2,766 fatal crashes between 2008 and 2017. Of those crashes, 1,830 involved alcohol or drugs. Twenty percent of those who died as a result of their crash were under the influence while behind the wheel; however, this percentage was lower than the numbers found in other cities around the country.

Avoid these substances before or while driving:

Alcohol

Narcotics

Illegal or brain-altering substances

Marijuana

Medications that cause drowsiness

2. Side-impact crashes

T-bone accidents or Side-impact collisions, happen when one driver fails to notice the red light or stop sign hitting another car in the process. These kinds of accidents are critical even when the side of the car is credible of absorbing impact. Sometimes it may not just hold much and cause physical injuries

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly 9 out of 10 new car crashes are side-impact crashes. This means that a vehicle hits another vehicle on the driver’s side of its front end, usually when turning left or right.

The following are some of the top causes of side-impact crashes:

Driving too fast for the conditions Taking curves too fast Expecting other drivers to share the road with you Ignoring traffic laws and regulations Drinking and driving

A side-impact crash is more likely to cause serious injuries than other types of crashes. In fact, it may be one of the most dangerous types of accidents you can get into because it puts you directly against another vehicle’s side.

Here are ways to avoid the total damage of side-impact collisions:

Follow speed limits

Buy a car with side airbags

Stop at red lights and stop signs

Be aware of other drivers

Look both ways before crossing an intersection

3. Overspeeding

In New York City, speeding is a primary contributing factor in roughly one out of every four fatal traffic crashes. This is notable among teen drivers. In fact, according to a reputable NYC personal injury lawyer, male teen drivers are more likely to get involved in an accident due to speeding than female teen and adult drivers.

Overspeeding contributes to accidents by causing drivers to lose their attention, increasing anxiety and stress levels and increasing reaction time. Drivers who speed also drive more aggressively, which can lead to collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians.

Here are ways to prevent speed-related crashes:

Educate young drivers about the dangers of overspeeding

Follow speed limits

Slow down when the weather is poor, or the visibility is low

4. Distracted driving

Drivers make mistakes, and these mistakes can cause accidents. Accidents may happen due to distracted driving. Cell phone use is the top reason for distracted driving. Multi-tasking is a myth for the brain. Rather, it handles one activity at a time. Driving while using phones or eating might only lead to a fatal crash.

Here are the following activities and distractions that should be avoided while driving:

Smoking

Eating

Using a cell phone

Arguing or fighting with someone

Entering in driving directions in a GPS device or mobile phone app

5. Parked cars

Sometimes, the car can get hit even when parked. Parking lot accidents can be avoided by paying attention to where the car should be parked. If the driver has a difficult time pressing in, the drivers around will also have a hard time moving out.

Here’s how to prevent parking lot scrapes:

Stay aware of the surroundings

Do not park too closely to other vehicles

Pay attention to the size of the car, and don’t squeeze into small spaces

Look behind when reversing

A car accident is almost a typical scenario in NYC. It may also happen on any road.

Well, that’s pretty unsettling.

It’ll be useful to keep these tips in mind when you’re behind the wheel. Remember, there are ways to minimize your risk of being involved in a car crash. Plan ahead before you leave the house, choose safe and well-lit routes, and drive under the speed limit, especially in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic. Hopefully, not everyone will experience a car accident in NYC (or anywhere else), but it pays to be prepared if one does occur.

