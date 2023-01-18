Who Are The Best NASCAR Drivers of All Time?

Few things in this world can match the thrill of a NASCAR weekend. The smell of gasoline and burning rubber, the roar of the V8 engines and that unforgettable sound of metal on metal, and the screams from the crowd as fans’ favorite driver takes the chequered flag. It’s simply brilliant. Some incredible drivers have graced NASCAR with their presence over the year, and the sport has made them heroes. Which driver do you think is rated as the greatest of all time?

It is challenging to single out a single driver on who to bestow the honor of best NASCAR driver ever simply because the sport has changed so much over the years. Sports evolve with time. Just look at the standard of the pitches, equipment, and training techniques in the NFL today compared to when the likes of Jim Brown turned out for the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s and 60s. NASCAR is the same. The technology in today’s vehicles trumps that of yesteryear. However, an incredible driver is still that regardless of what wheel they’re sat behind, and these are a handful of NASCAR legends that can lay claim to being the best ever.

Richard Petty

Racing is in Richard Petty’s blood. His father, Lee Petty, won the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959 and became a three-time NASCAR champion. Richard Petty deservedly has legend status n American motorsport, and rightly so. Few drivers, if any, can match his ridiculous record over a prolonged period. If the internet had been around while Petty was active, backing him to win would be one of the NASCAR best bets to make online.

Petty competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for 35 years between 1958 and 1992, battling it out in 1,184 races. His record of 200 wins, 712 top tens, and 123 poles is nothing short of phenomenal. He won the NASCAR Cup Series seven times. He holds the record for most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victories (10) and the most wins at the Daytona International Speedway (10).

The now 85-year-old legend is now enjoying his retirement on a 90-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, and deservedly so.

Dale Earnhardt Sr

Like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Snr was destined to become a professional racing driver because his father, Ralph Earnhardt, made a career from behind a racecar’s wheel. Dale Earnhardt Snr is still the only driver in NASCAR history to record at least one win across four different and consecutive decades, doing so in the 1970s-2000s.

Earnhardt is tied with Petty regarding NASCAR Cup Series titles, with seven championships to his name. He raced in 676 races over 27 years, starting on pole position 22 times, finishing in the top ten on 428 occasions, and winning 76 races. Earnhardt also won 24 non-points exhibition events, making him one of only four drivers in NASCAR history to clock up 100 wins.

Sadly, Earnhardt Snr died in 2001. He was involved in a last-lap three-car crash at the Daytona 500. He was 49 years old.

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson began racing motorcycles when he was only four years old, so you could say he is a natural racer. Johnson switched to cars and was spotted by Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon, who convinced the team’s owner to give Johnson a chance at racing in NASCAR.

Johnson started 686 races over 20 years, winning 83, finishing in the top ten 374 times, and enjoying a pole position start in 36 meetings. He is tied with Petty and Earnhardt Snr with seven NASCAR Cup Series championships after dominating the sport in the mid-to-late 2000s.

Johnson stepped away from full-time racing in 2020, but he is not the type who can watch the racing from the sidelines. He bought an ownership stake in Petty GMS Motorsports in late 2022, announced he was planning to return to the Cup series part-time in 2023, and has hopes to make it to the 2023 Daytona 500!