5 Things You Should Know About Malpractice Insurance

In the U.S. alone, medical errors and malpractice cause an estimated 210,000 to 440,000 deaths yearly. If those figures are accurate, they would be the country’s third leading cause of death.

Even if such incidents don’t always lead to death, they can still harm patients. For example, surgical mistakes can result in more severe injuries. Medication error is another; it can cause new conditions or worsen existing ones.

So, it’s no wonder the U.S. medical malpractice insurance sector is now worth $9.6 billion.

But what exactly is malpractice insurance? Who does it protect, and what does it cover?

1. Healthcare Professionals Shouldn’t Go Without It

Malpractice insurance is professional liability insurance for health and medical professionals. It protects them from the legal costs of lawsuits filed by patients. These patients, in turn, claim that their healthcare providers harmed them.

Such claims are pervasive; the U.S. sees an average of 85,000 malpractice suits filed yearly.

Without malpractice insurance, many medical industry workers would pay out of pocket. They may also have to use their savings to cover settlement amounts. That can mean thousands, even millions and millions of dollars.

For those reasons, medical liability insurance is necessary for all health practitioners. It’s no doubt one policy they should never go without, considering their high odds of getting sued.

2. It’s Not Federally Mandated

There’s no federal law that mandates medical malpractice insurance. However, seven states require doctors to carry liability coverage. These include CO, CT, KS, MA, NJ, RI, and WI.

Many hospitals and employers also require physicians to carry malpractice insurance. In such cases, doctors can join their employers’ group plans or buy their own.

3. It Comes in Two Primary Types

Medical malpractice insurance can either be a claims-made or an occurrence policy.

A claims-made policy covers claims or suits filed while the coverage is in effect. It also requires that the error or malpractice occurred during the policy’s term.

An occurrence policy also covers claims filed while the coverage is still in effect. However, it kicks in even if the patient brought the lawsuit after the policy expired.

How a Claims-Made Policy Works

Suppose a physician committed an error for a prescription on January 1, 2022. The patient, in turn, filed a lawsuit on December 31, 2022.

As long as the policy was in effect from January 1 to December 31, 2022, it should provide the doctor with coverage. But if it lapsed last December 31, 2022 (for instance, December 30), it will no longer provide coverage.

One exception is if a claims-made policy comes with a tail coverage period. Also known as an extended reporting period, it extends a policy’s reporting timeline. It protects against claims filed after the coverage lapses, often for a few years.

For example, a doctor misdiagnosed a patient on June 1, 2022. That caused the patient’s condition to worsen over the next few months. Finally, the patient filed a lawsuit against the physician on January 1, 2023.

The doctor’s insurance policy ended on December 31, 2022. However, it came with a tail coverage period lasting until December 31, 2023. Thus, it should still cover the physician since the patient filed the suit within the tail period.

A policy with tail coverage costs much more than one without this feature. However, it’s a must for doctors about to retire or are changing insurers.

How About an Occurrence Policy?

This policy provides coverage as long as the error occurred while the policy was in effect. So, it should still cover the once-insured doctor even though it has already lapsed.

The above can happen when errors cause problems that only show symptoms years later. An example is a prescription mistake that leads to renal or liver problems.

Suppose that error occurred while the coverage was in effect. It doesn’t matter if the patient sues the physician years after the policy expires. It should still cover the doctor since the mistake occurred while the policy was still valid.

4. It Covers Legal Fees and Damages

Malpractice insurance provides coverage for the legal costs associated with a malpractice suit. These include attorney’s fees, court costs, arbitration payments, and settlement amounts.

A court may also demand that a physician liable for malpractice pay other costs. These include punitive, compensatory, and medical damages. In such cases, malpractice insurance may also cover these costs up to the policy’s limits.

Also known as exemplary damages, punitive damages are a way of punishing a defendant. Defendants, in turn, may warrant punishment for their outrageous conduct. Exemplary damages can also serve as an example for others not to engage in the same behavior.

Compensatory damages are monetary awards given to plaintiffs who’ve sustained financial losses. These include their medical bills, lost wages, or loss of potential income.

Medical malpractice insurance doesn’t cover criminal acts or sexual misconduct. It doesn’t provide coverage for the problems caused by altering medical records, either.

5. It Doesn’t Provide Full Protection

Aside from medical liability, cyber liability is also a risk healthcare professionals face. Non-compliance with regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, is another. HIPAA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Medical malpractice insurance usually doesn’t cover cyber liability. It also doesn’t protect against HIPAA non-compliance penalties.

To prevent such liabilities, physicians should consider hiring a healthcare lawyer. That way, they can get expert legal advice on how to comply with cybersecurity and data privacy. For example, they may get advice on which cyber liability insurance to purchase.

Healthcare attorneys can also educate physicians on HIPAA regulatory requirements and compliance. For instance, they can help doctors find the right HIPAA breach insurance policy.

Doctors: Never Go Without Malpractice Insurance

Remember: Even if your state doesn’t require malpractice insurance, most employers do. So, you can miss out on potential employers if you go bare. But, most importantly, not having liability coverage can rob you of your life savings if you get sued.

So, whether you plan to work for a hospital or set up a practice, don’t go without malpractice insurance.

