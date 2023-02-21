Cut With the Kitchen Knife? Here’s What to Do

If we’ve got a knife, we’ve got to know how to use it safely. And if we’re not quite sure what we’re doing, it’s better to learn sooner than later. But where do you start?

Well, as it turns out, knowing what kind of knife we have is a pretty important place to begin. Read on and find out what to do if you’ve cut with the kitchen knife.

Clean the Wound

After a cut with the kitchen knife, prepare to clean the wound. First, use running water and mild soap and carefully wash the area. Using a clean cloth or sterile gauze, gently pat the area dry.

It is important to keep the wound clean to avoid possible infection. Also, be sure to keep the kitchen knife clean and stored away as a safety precaution.

To further reduce the possibility of infection, consider applying an antiseptic solution, such as hydrogen peroxide, to the wound just after washing it. Cleaning and proper care of the wound should help the healing process go swiftly.

Stop the Bleeding

When an injury occurs and a cut by a knife is involved, it is important to act quickly in order to stop the bleeding wound. With a kitchen knife, the primary action to take is to apply pressure to the wound.

This can be done with a bandage or a clean cloth. Packing the wound with a sterile gauze or something that mimics a band-aid can help to reduce bleeding and ensure it will remain covered.

It is also important to keep the injured area elevated above the heart in order to prevent further bleeding. When pressure is applied, it is best to periodically check the wound to make sure that the bleeding has stopped or at least significantly reduced in amount.

Apply a Sterile Bandage

Bandages are readily available at most pharmacies. They come prepackaged and can easily be opened without the need to touch the inner contents. Make sure to cover the wound with the bandage and secure it firmly.

If the bandage is not held firmly, the wound may become exposed again, and further infection could occur. It is important to change the bandage regularly to ensure the wound heals correctly.

Seek Professional Medical Assistance

If the wound is bleeding excessively and does not stop after about five minutes, then it is important to seek medical help.

It is also advisable to seek professional medical assistance if you have difficulty controlling the bleeding or if the wound is very deep, has a jagged edge, or pierces through the skin and is not sealing properly.

You should also seek medical assistance immediately if the injury involves an area of the body where there is a vital organ or if you are concerned that an object may be stuck deep in the wound.

Avoid Cut With the Kitchen Knife

