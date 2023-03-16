Most Popular Racing movies to stream on HBO Max in Canada

The entertainment level rises when action scenes take place with cars. As the rider shifts the gear, viewer excitement accelerates.

Many audience members are fond of auto movies instead of conventional drama plots. Considering their interest, HBO Max has included some titles that will ignite your emotions. From its library, we have curated the 7 popular racing movies that are the best of all time.

Getting an HBO Max subscription to watch auto movies would be best. If you already have an account, then the key is in your hand, and all you need is open the door to start enjoying the ride.

Put the seatbelt on as we start this ride to let you discover some excellent racing movies.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

It is everyone’s all-time favorite movie that circles some guys who are street racers and involved with some criminal activities. An undercover police officer enters this street racers gang to bust a hijacking ring.

The movie remained highly successful at the box office and did great business. Following the same concept, the franchise produced a series of films that upgraded the action with each part.

Speed Racer (2008)

Emile Hirsch, aka Speed Racer, belongs to a family in the car business, and he is famous on the tracks with numerous fans. On Mach 6, while sitting in his car, he let the competition taste defeat without any mercy. In the movie, Speed receives an offer from Royalton Industries’ head, which he rejects.

However, this act reveals something to him hidden. He finds that some powerful entities fix races to earn more profit. To win against the executive, Speed turns to a cross-country race in which his brother meets death. Moreover, you can also check out live sports event including NASCAR CUP Series Schedule in Canada.

American Graffiti (1973)

People who like cars in real life also feel excited when they see them running on the screen. And movies like American Graffiti are perfect for such car enthusiasts.

People who like cars in real life also feel excited when they see them running on the screen. And movies like American Graffiti are perfect for such car enthusiasts.

This movie shows you cool-looking cars with their magnificent Speed. The story revolves around some high school students. However, cars are the center of attraction in this movie. Your eyes will not move from the muscular and vintage cars. This movie will not disappoint you if you are a real car enthusiast.

Gran Torino (2008)

Walt Kowalski is a retired Korean War vet and auto worker who is now home. To fight life’s emptiness, he has beers and repairs his home. He usually does not like his neighborhood.

However, he comes across as a hero when he takes a fight with gangbangers who are compelling an Asian teen to rob Walt’s car. Walt starts developing a friendship bond with the teen after realizing he has something in common.

Unpregnant (2020)

The story follows Veronica, who is 17, and discovers she is pregnant while taking a pregnancy test at her school. She finds that going for an abortion is not an option because of Missouri’s law. To do that, she first has to take permission from her parents.

Alternatively, she convinces Bailey, her former friend, to be with her on a road trip to Albuquerque to get an abortion there.

Drive (2011)

It’s an intense car movie combined with style. We see Ryan Gosling, a stunt driver in Hollywood who gets the spotlight as a getaway driver. The film blends advanced visuals, thrill, action, and catching sound beats.

Even if you are not into cars that much but enjoy them moving fast, this movie you should watch on HBO Max. It will undoubtedly grab your full attention.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

If you are finding something old but thrilling to watch, there is no better option than Bonnie and Clyde. It’s a classic 1967 movie with groundbreaking car scenes.

The plot is about two characters who have broken the law and are now finding their way to escape. They are hitting the wheel on the town, and their actions make everyone watch them on repeat. This movie is a good option for your movie night with your family.

Conclusion

HBO Max is home to classic car movies. You can find movies here that were the blockbusters of that time but still have value in today’s age.

All in all, we can say that your HBO Max subscription is worth every penny and even gives you more than the paid value. So, set your movie plans with heavy engine sounds that will surely give you goosebumps.