Your Travel Guide to the Best Things to Do in Miami

When you think of Florida, we bet Miami is the first city to pop into your head. After all, it’s the hottest city in the US right now!

While Miami is the state’s capital and home to some stellar beaches, it’s also so much more than that. In the city, you can find world-famous landmarks, great food, and even a wild animal park. With so much to do in Miami, a vacation there is bound to be fun.

You can’t go wrong with these best things to do in Miami that we’ve picked out for you.

Start planning your Miami getaway!

Take a Day Trip to the Bahamas

A day trip to the Bahamas is one of the things to do in Miami, and it is a must if you’re looking for adventure and relaxation. Spend the day exploring the capital city of Nassau and the surrounding areas.

Take in breathtaking views from blue lagoons, sandy beaches, and exotic nightlife. Or spend your day shopping, from local markets to luxury designer stores. For the adventurous, there are plenty of activities, like snorkeling, kayaking, sailing, fishing, and parasailing.

Ogle Street Art at Wynwood Walls

One of the most iconic places for art is Wynwood Walls – a museum and outdoor gallery space known for its vibrant street art murals. Visitors can get lost in the stunning designs painted by local and international artists from around the globe.

The walls are located less than a mile from downtown Miami, and the area is complete with galleries and shops. After admiring the artwork, visitors can enjoy some local Miami restaurants, bars, and cafes nearby.

Explore Key Biscayne

Miami is an exciting destination packed with fun things to do. One must-see stop is Key Biscayne, a lively island off the city’s southeastern coast. Visitors can check this page for a Ferrari rental, go swimming, sunbathe, fish, and much more.

You can enjoy a packed picnic and fresh sea air if you want something more relaxed. For a more family-friendly experience, take an eco-tour and see the native wildlife. There are a variety of activities to suit all tastes, whether you’re looking for a thrilling adventure or an escape from city life.

Miami has something for everyone, and any traveler should take Key Biscayne.

Head to the Perez Art Museum

An exciting place to explore the history, art, and culture of Miami, the Perez Art Museum houses a diverse collection of contemporary art, international works, and its permanent collection. With art from all different parts of the world, the Perez Art Museum is an educational and enjoyable experience.

As you explore the different galleries and exhibitions, you can learn about the city’s development, stories of the past, and an array of cultural influences. There are also special exhibitions and events in the Museum occasionally.

Remember the Best Things to Do in Miami

Miami is a diverse and vibrant city with activities and attractions to suit every taste. Whether you’re looking for a beach day, some culture, or just some fun in the sun, add Miami to your list of places to visit.

Remember to check back here for even more tips and recommendations on the best things to do in Miami! Thanks for reading!

Check out the rest if you’d like more tips for improving your website.