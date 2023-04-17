Breaking Down the Top 6 Motorcycle Accident Injuries: Head Trauma, Neck Injury, and More

One of the most frequent causes of harm and fatalities in the US are motorcycle accidents. In actuality, 17 individuals lose their lives in motorbike accidents every day. Although most people don’t give motorcycle accidents much attention, they can have major repercussions for you and your family.

If you or a loved one was hurt in a motorbike crash, you may be entitled to financial support for your medical expenses, lost income, and suffering. To help ensure that your rights are upheld and that you obtain the entire amount of your settlement or verdict award, look for an experienced personal injury lawyer New York.

Life-changing injury from motorcycle accidents

If you get into an accident, you might be concerned about the consequences. It’s crucial to understand that no two motorbike collisions are the same. Some can have long-term consequences on your health and some can be more significant than others.

Neck Injury

One of the most frequent forms of injuries sustained by drivers and passengers in motorcycle accidents is an injury to the neck. These accidents happen when the head suddenly swings forward or backward as a result of hitting another car or item. Whiplash and other types of long-term brain harm from this can impair your ability to move, speak, see, and even think clearly. When a collision occurs, patients can experience excruciating neck discomfort after their heads move forward or backward.

Head Trauma

Another typical type of injury we encounter in emergency rooms is a head injury. They can result from a variety of situations, such as falls, motorbike accidents, and sports. The majority of head injuries are minor and don’t need to be hospitalized. However, if they take place at the incorrect time or location, they can be extremely damaging and even fatal. The following are typical signs of a brain injury:

Disorientation, vertigo, or dizziness.

migraine headache.

discomfort in the ears, nose, or eyes

inability to focus and think clearly.

issues with sleep, such as nightmares or insomnia.

irritation and exhaustion.

Memory issues and sleep difficulties like nightmares or night terrors.

Balance and coordination issues.

Arm Injury

Small sprains to severe fractures and dislocations can result in arm injuries. They happen when your arm is dragged up against your body when you are lying down, twisted to the side or behind your back, or bent backwards or forward. Arm injuries commonly happen while engaging in sports or leisure activities including skiing, biking, climbing trees and rocks, swimming laps in a pool or ocean, playing basketball or football, using a bat to hit balls in baseball, softball, or golf, etc.

Leg Injuries

Another typical form of injury that we frequently see in emergency departments are leg injuries. In a motorbike accident, the leg is the body part that is most frequently hurt. In fact, lower extremity injuries account for around 80% of all motorcycle accident injuries. This includes cuts, bruises, squeezed nerves and ligaments, shattered bones, sprains, and strains.

Crushing or crushing-abrasive injuries to the legs are possible. A direct hit to the bone or bones results in a crush injury when the bone or bones burst through the skin with little to no bone fragments remaining inside the skin. Serious damage to tendons, muscles, and the arteries and veins in your leg could result from crush injuries.

Small fragments of bone are broken off inside your skin in crushing-abrasive injuries, but your muscles and tendons are not seriously hurt. Although these kinds of wounds can result in excruciating agony, swelling, and bruising, they rarely lead to fractures or dislocations (separation).

Spinal Cord Injuries

The most severe and frequently life-changing injuries that can result from a motorbike collision is spinal cord injury. They are frequently brought on by severe bodily trauma, such as being struck by a car or being thrown against a hard surface.

Your body’s spinal cord is in charge of sending nerve messages throughout it. You won’t be able to control your own muscles or motions if it is hurt or severed. Your neck down will be paralyzed.

Compared to neck injuries, spinal cord injuries can permanently damage your spine and are much more catastrophic. When a person suffers a spinal cord injury, their body is unable to control any movement below the cervical spine (the region below the waist).

Types of Spinal Cord Injuries

There are three main categories of spinal cord injuries:

Impingement injury – The most frequent form of spinal cord damage, called an impingement injury, involves the compression of blood vessels and nerves along the spinal cord. Internal fixations, often known as plates or screws, are used to support this type on either side of your spine. Impingement injuries typically do not result in paralysis, but they can weaken the muscles below the point of contact and create chronic pain.

Tear – When your spine undergoes an extremely violent twisting motion, one or more of your vertebrae may suddenly separate from their regular positions, causing a rip. In a motorcycle accident, tears frequently appear close to the spot where you were struck.

When your spine undergoes an extremely violent twisting motion, one or more of your vertebrae may suddenly separate from their regular positions, causing a rip. In a motorcycle accident, tears frequently appear close to the spot where you were struck. Compression injury – Compression injuries happen when a bone fragment or an object that has pierced the skin and entered the bodily cavity compresses the spinal cord. Tear injuries happen when a spinal cord tear results in bleeding into the nearby tissue, which can cause long-term harm to both motor and sensory abilities. Blunt force trauma that causes swelling and bruising around the spinal cord results in contusion injuries, which may also harm neighboring nerve cells.

Broken Bones

An injury that breaks a bone is serious. Your life is being endangered in addition to your physical health. There are numerous risks involved with having a broken bone in the first place, and it can take months or even years for it to fully recover.

A broken arm or leg may be amenable to healing, but there are other additional fractures that might happen. Based on how far apart the ends of the bones are and how much damage has been done to the surrounding tissue (such as muscle or skin), fractures are either classed as open or closed. Each type’s characteristics are as follows:

Open fractures: These occur when the ends of two bones break off at once and are pushed apart by surrounding tissue (such as muscle). The edges of the open fracture will be visible through the skin, which may bleed if they’re not caught quickly enough by a medical professional.

These occur when the ends of two bones break off at once and are pushed apart by surrounding tissue (such as muscle). The edges of the open fracture will be visible through the skin, which may bleed if they’re not caught quickly enough by a medical professional. Closed fractures: The skin remains intact and there is no exposed bone fragment with closed fractures.

Lawyer Notes: Dealing with motorcycle Accident Injuries

Numerous people get various forms of injuries as a result of motorbike accidents, even when they weren’t at fault. It can be challenging to deal with irritation, bewilderment, and in some circumstances, sadness. It’s important to comprehend your injury and how long you could need to seek medical attention. Seek help from an experienced personal injury lawyer new york.

You might sustain injuries in a motorcycle accident and require medical attention. Knowing your rights as a victim of a motorcycle accident and what to do after being involved in a car accident are crucial if you have been in an accident. You also have the option of filing a personal injury lawsuit against the other party.

