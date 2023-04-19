Keith Rodden to call 150th Cup event as crew chief at Talladega

In his return as a full-time crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, Keith Rodden is set to achieve a milestone start. By participating in this weekend’s Cup event at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500, Rodden will call his 150th event as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series.

A native of Denver, North Carolina, Rodden, who graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in mechanical engineering, commenced his motorsports career by working for owner Andy Petree in 2003. The following season, he joined Evernham Motorsports and worked with Kasey Kahne in the Xfinity Series. In 2006, he moved up to the Cup Series and continued to work with Kahne along with crew chief Kenny Francis as an engineer.

In 2007, Rodden served as an interim team director and crew chief for Kahne and the No. 9 Evernham Motorsports Dodge team for the first four scheduled Cup events after Kenny Francis was suspended and fined $50,000 for violations discovered during post-qualifying inspection in preparation for the 49th running of the Daytona 500. The penalty not only cost the No. 9 team 50 championship/owner points, but it also affected all three Evernham teams as the remaining two crew chiefs (Rodney Childers for Scott Riggs and Josh Browne for Elliott Sadler) were fined, suspended for the opening two events of the season and fined $25,000 each. With Rodden calling the shots with support from car director Rich Hubbs and engineer Nick Hughes, Kahne managed to finish seventh in the Daytona 500 before finishing outside the top 30 during the following three events. When the series competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in mid-March, Francis returned atop the pit box and Rodden returned to his engineering role, which he remained through 2013 while transitioning between Evernham, Richard Petty Motorsports, Red Bull Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

Seven years later, Rodden was promoted to a full-time crew chief role for veteran Jamie McMurray and the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet SS for the 2014 Cup season. Commencing the season with a 14th-place run in the 56th running of the Daytona 500, the duo recorded two top-10 runs during the first 11 scheduled events. Then during the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Rodden achieved his first NASCAR win as a crew chief when McMurray capitalized on a 10-lap dash to the finish to overtake Carl Edwards and hold off Kevin Harvick to win both his first All-Star Race and a million dollars. In Victory Lane, McMurray credited Rodden for the strategic pit calls that kept the driver and the team in contention for the victory. Despite winning the pole at Sonoma Raceway in June along with recording three additional top-five runs and leading a race-high 148 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway before finishing eighth in August throughout the 26-race regular-season stretch, Rodden and McMurray missed the cutline for the 2014 Cup Playoffs. They went on to finish in the top 10 four times throughout the Playoffs along with achieving the pole at Martinsville Speedway in October before finishing in 18th place in the final standings.

A year later, Rodden reunited with Kahne to serve as his crew chief and work atop the pit box of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet SS team. Despite commencing the season with a ninth-place result in the 57th running of the Daytona 500, the 2015 season was a struggle for the No. 5 team as Rodden and Kahne accumulated a pole and a total of six top-10 results throughout the regular-season stretch, with both unable to qualify for the 2015 Cup Playoffs. The duo went on to post four top-10 results throughout the Playoffs before settling in 18th place in the final standings.

Remaining as Kahne’s crew chief for the 2016 Cup season, Rodden led the No. 5 team to eight top-10 runs throughout the regular-season stretch, though they missed the Playoffs for a second consecutive season. The driver and crew chief of the No. 5 team managed to accumulate five top-10 results during the Playoffs before ending up in 17th place in the final standings and as the highest non-Playoff team in the field. By then, Rodden surpassed 100 Cup events as a crew chief.

Rodden’s third season as a crew chief for Kahne and Hendrick Motorsports in 2017 began with a strong seventh-place run in the 59th running of the Daytona 500 before notching a fourth-place run at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the following week. By New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July, the No. 5 team had accumulated an additional top-five run, which occurred at Talladega Superspeedway in April and were back in 22nd place in the regular-season standings while trying to battle for a Playoff spot. Then at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in mid-July, Rodden achieved his first elusive Cup points victory as a crew chief when Kahne capitalized on a late pit strategic call to move up the leaderboard and outlast Brad Keselowski through three late-race restarts to win for the first time at Indianapolis and snap an 83-race winless drought. With the victory and a guaranteed spot to the 2017 Cup Playoffs, the duo finished inside the top 15 twice during the final six regular-season events before entering the Playoffs. Then following the first Playoff event at Chicagoland Speedway in September, where the duo finished 21st, Rodden was replaced by championship-winning crew chief Darian Grubb. Rodden remained at Hendrick Motorsports in another capacity while Kahne proceeded to finish 15th in the final driver’s standings.

In 2020, Rodden made a one-race return as a Cup crew chief at Kansas Speedway in July, where he filled in for seven-time championship-winning crew chief Chad Knaus and worked atop the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE pit box piloted by William Byron. The move was made as Knaus was anticipating the birth of his second child. During the main event, Byron led 27 laps before finishing 10th.

This season, Rodden, whose latest role occurred with the Motorsports Competition NASCAR strategy group at General Motors along with GM’s WFT project lead as a test crew chief, returned as a crew chief as he was paired with Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team. Through the first nine events on the 2023 Cup schedule, Rodden and Dillon have achieved two top-10 results, with Dillon’s best result being a third-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course in early April. The duo is currently ranked in 21st place in the driver’s standings and trailing the top-16 cutline to make the 2023 Playoffs by 24 points.

Through 149 previous Cup events, Rodden has achieved one victory, four poles, 17 top-five results, 44 top-10 results and 528 laps led while working with four different competitors.

Rodden is scheduled to call his 150th Cup Series event as a crew chief at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23, with the event’s coverage to commence at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.