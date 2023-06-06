Top Apps for Biking in 2023

In this increasingly competitive world, we must become the best version of ourselves as soon as possible. Biking helps us achieve this in multiple ways including but not limited to:

Lose Weight: For people who are obese, cycling will not only make you look better but also make you healthier by burning your fat.

Strengthen Legs: Biking also strengthens your legs which you will be thankful for in the latter years of your life.

Reduces Risk of Cardiovascular Disease: Heart attacks are the biggest killers in the world. Biking reduces your chances of suffering from them by improving your overall cardiovascular health.

Improves the Environment: Climate change may very well be the biggest issue we all face. Biking helps make the climate better as it acts as a zero-carbon-emission mode of transport.

Makes You Smarter: Biking has been shown to make neural connections within the brain.

Betters Your Mood: Biking releases endorphins as well as dopamine which help improve your mood.

From the above, it is clear that biking is extremely beneficial to humans both mentally and physically. Perhaps, this is why we have so many bikers in the world! If you too want to jump on the bike, we are here to help you do so. In this article, we will be telling you about the best apps you can use to enrich and make the most out of your biking experience.

That said, let us move on to our first app:

Strava

There are many unique selling points of the apps and thus many reasons why you should pick this particular application over other biking apps. First and foremost, it is used by many. What this does is it increases the likelihood of your friends being on it.

And what does that do? Well, it allows you to share your progress with all of your friends. And what this means is that you will be having a healthy competition going which will make you bike even more!

Yet another reason to use Strava is that it is completely free. Trust us when we say that, for an app with such good quality, it is quite remarkable that people do not even have to pay even a cent to use it!

Google Maps

This one is easy to figure out. No matter what kind of mode of transport, you are taking, as long as it is land transport, Google Maps will help you get from one place to another. This is because Google Maps has such a vast infrastructure of mappings that it is almost always reliable when it comes to giving directions.

Google Maps can be used not only to get directions but also to measure the amount of distance you will be traveling while planning a biking trip. Alongside this, the app allows you to share your location with your friends through instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Now, in this case, by your friends, we obviously mean your biking buddies who would obviously be curious about where you are when on a biking trip with you.

Wahoo Fitness

Wahoo Fitness differs from navigation apps such as Google Maps as well as social apps such as Strava in a way that, as implied by its name, it is a fitness app – a fitness app for bikers.

And why shouldn’t there be a fitness app for bikers? After all, as explained above, biking is very good for your health!

As the “trail” part of the name implies, Trailfolks is an app for mountain bikers. The reason mountain bikers need a specific app for themselves is that mountain biking is indeed very different as compared to biking on the plains.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this article has not only convinced you about why biking apps are useful for you but also informed you of the best of these kinds of apps in the market.