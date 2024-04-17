Jonathan Hassler to call 100th Cup event as crew chief at Talladega

A significant milestone start is in the making for Jonathan Hassler, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning crew chief for the reigning series championship-winning driver Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. By participating in this weekend’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Hassler will call his 100th career event as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series.

A native of Greencastle, Indiana, Hassler, who grew up competing in mini sprint cars and super late models before shifting his racing career towards an engineering career and graduating from Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, first became a race engineer for Ginn Racing in 2007 before joining Team Penske the year after.

He would spend the bulk of his career working as an engineer for Team Penske’s No. 2 entry before he made his debut as a Cup Series crew chief at Martinsville Speedway in April 2021 for the Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Ford Mustang entry piloted by Matt DiBenedetto. Hassler’s Cup debut as a crew chief occurred as veteran Greg Erwin, who was the crew chief for the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team, was absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

During the event, DiBenedetto started 22nd and finished 12th. A month later, Hassler served as an interim crew chief for the 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano at Dover Motor Speedway after Logano’s crew chief, Paul Wolfe, was suspended due to two lug nuts found to not have been safely secured on Logano’s car the week before at Darlington Raceway. During the main event at Dover, Logano started ninth and finished fifth.

Then in early June 2021, Hassler replaced Greg Erwin as DiBenedetto’s crew chief for the remainder of the season. For the final 20 races of the 2021 Cup schedule, Hassler and DiBenedetto achieved a single top-five result, which occurred at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August after DiBenedetto finished fifth. Despite not making the 2021 Cup Series Playoffs, the duo achieved six top-10 results and 12 top-15 results before DiBenedetto ended up in 18th place in the final driver’s standings.

The following season, Hassler was named a full-time Cup Series crew chief for third-generation racer Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang team, where the Indiana native replaced the retiring championship-winning crew chief Todd Gordon.

In their first event together, Hassler and Blaney ended up in fourth place during the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway after contending for the victory in the final laps. They would proceed to record three top-five results and five top-10 results during the following 12 events on the schedule. Then during the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, Hassler notched his first victory as a crew chief after Blaney led a race-high 84 laps and survived a two-lap shootout to claim his first All-Star career win.

Following the All-Star victory, the duo of Hassler and Blaney would proceed to notch four top-five results and six top-10 results throughout the remaining 13 regular-season events before claiming the final transfer spot to the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs based on points. Despite recording respective finishes of 13th, ninth and 30th throughout the Round of 16, Hassler and Blaney transferred into the Round of 12. Following the Round of 12 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, however, Hassler was issued a four-race suspension for a lost wheel that occurred during the event.

Team Penske attempted to appeal the penalty, which enabled Hassler to participate for the next Playoff event at Texas Motor Speedway in September, where Blaney finished fourth. The team, however, withdrew their appeal attempt, which resulted in Hassler being absent for the following Playoff events at Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively.

During Hassler’s absence, Blaney had Samuel Stanley atop the No. 12 pit box and had managed to transfer all the way to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs. With Hassler returning to crew chief Blaney for the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway in October, the duo fell short of making the Championship 4 round despite finishing third. With a runner-up finish during the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway, Hassler and Blaney concluded the 2022 Cup Series season in eighth place in the final standings.

This past season, Hassler and Blaney commenced the year by finishing eighth during the 65th running of the Daytona 500. Then after recording three top-three results and seven top-10 results during the first 13-scheduled events, Hassler notched his first Cup points victory as a crew chief during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May after Blaney led a race-high 163 laps to snap a one-year winless drought and collect his eighth Cup Series career win. The duo recorded four top-10 results during the final 12 regular-season events before the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs commenced. With respective finishes of ninth, 12th and 22nd during the Round of 16, Hassler and Blaney would transfer to the Round of 12.

Then after ending up 28th during the Round of 12 opener at Texas, Blaney edged Kevin Harvick in a photo finish to win at Talladega and transfer to the Round of 8. After collecting a sixth and second-place finish during the first two races in the Round of 8, Blaney earned his third victory of the season at Martinsville after leading 145 laps. The victory enabled Blaney, Hassler and the No. 12 Team Penske team to transfer into the Championship 4 round and contend for the series championship.

Then during the season-finale event at Phoenix, Hassler and Blaney notched their first Cup Series championship after Blaney settled in the runner-up spot on the track but as the highest-finishing title contenders over Kyle Larson, William Byron and Christopher Bell. With their championship, Hassler and Blaney recorded the fourth Cup Series title for Team Penske.

This season, Hassler and Blaney, both of whom enter as the reigning champions, have recorded four top-five results through nine scheduled events. They along with the No. 12 Team Penske Ford team are currently ranked in seventh place in the driver’s standings and trail the regular-season points lead by 57 points.

Through 99 previous Cup events, Hassler has achieved one championship, three victories, four poles, 25 top-fives and 45 top-10 results while working with three different competitors.

Jonathan Hassler is scheduled to call his 100th Cup Series event as a crew chief at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 21, with the event’s coverage to commence at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.