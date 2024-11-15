Pratt Miller Motorsports Returns to its Prototype Roots in 2025

NEW HUDSON (Nov. 15, 2024) – Pratt Miller Motorsports is proud to officially announce its return to prototype racing, marking a new chapter in its illustrious motorsports history. Starting in 2025, Pratt Miller Motorsports will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the highly competitive LMP2 category.

The team will field an Oreca 07, driven by Pietro Fittipaldi and James Roe, with additional drivers to be announced at a later date. This expansion comes as Pratt Miller continues to solidify its position as a leader in professional sports car racing. Alongside this new endeavor, Pratt Miller will continue to operate its world-renowned Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports GTD Pro team, maintaining its legacy of excellence and performance.

Pratt Miller Motorsports has a successful history in prototype racing that began over 30 years ago with the groundbreaking Intrepid GTP and later included the Corvette Daytona Prototype, further showcasing the team’s deep engineering capabilities and competitive spirit.

Driver Highlights:

Pietro Fittipaldi – Pietro brings exceptional experience to the Pratt Miller team as one of a select group of drivers worldwide to hold an FIA Super License. The grandson of two-time Formula One World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi, Pietro began his career in karting and quickly rose through the ranks, claiming the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Limited Late Model Championship in 2011. In 2014, he moved to Europe, competing and winning championships in Formula Renault and Formula V8, showcasing his adaptability and skill on an international level. Pietro made his IndyCar debut in 2018 and served as a reserve driver for the Haas F1 Team, making his Formula One debut at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

James Roe – Hailing from Naas, Co. Kildare, Ireland, James Roe’s passion for racing emerged at the age of fifteen. As part of an automotive-centric family, James honed both the driving abilities and the business skills to support his racing career. In 2018, James ventured to the United States, where he quickly made his mark with multiple wins and lap records in his inaugural season. His determination and success propelled him up the American motorsports ladder, achieving victories and podium finishes on each step of North America’s ladder system. In 2024, James completed his second full season in the Indy NXT™ by Firestone Series for Andretti Global.

Quote Board:

Matt Carroll, CEO, Pratt Miller – “At Pratt Miller, we are driven by a legacy of innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Our return to prototype racing exemplifies our commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges. This is more than just a race program; it’s a testament to the dedication and expertise that defines our entire organization.”

Brandon Widmer, Vice President, Pratt Miller Motorsports – “We’re excited to deepen our involvement in IMSA by launching an LMP2 program. This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation and performance. Over this past season, we have been laying the groundwork to build a comprehensive motorsports platform that maximizes our partners’ return on their investment with us. With Pietro Fittipaldi’s extensive experience and championships across multiple racing formats and James Roe’s ascension through the American open-wheel ranks, we’re confident these drivers bring the skill and determination needed to make our LMP2 debut a success. We expect to announce a bronze-rated driver and a fourth endurance driver in the very near future, further strengthening our team for the upcoming season.”

Pietro Fittipaldi – “Joining the winningest professional sports car team in the U.S. is an honor. I’m eager for the journey ahead and contributing to Pratt Miller Motorsports’ continued success.”

James Roe – “It’s a privilege to become part of the winning legacy at Pratt Miller Motorsports. I look forward to contributing to the team’s tradition of excellence, especially in this inaugural year for the LMP2 program.”

About Pratt Miller:

Founded in 1989, Pratt Miller, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), is a groundbreaking engineering and product development company. Our winning roots in motorsports enable us to deliver ingenious solutions to our clients’ most challenging problems — and wildest ideas. That history enables our team of highly adaptive innovators to apply speed, agility and engineering expertise to every project, swiftly transforming what’s possible in our clients’ industries — taking what they do to the next level and changing their world for the better.

About Oshkosh Corporation:

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.