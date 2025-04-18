NASCAR Cup Series

Jake Garcia claims his first career Truck Series pole at Rockingham

By Angie Campbell
Less than 1 Minute Read

Jake Garcia was fastest in the Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Rockingham Speedway Friday afternoon. His 22.050 lap at 153.469 mph in the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford puts Garcia on the pole for the Black’s Tire 20 and gives him his first career pole.

Chandler Smith will join Garcia on the front row in the No.38 Ford Front Row Motorsports Ford. Ben Rhodes, Connor Mosack and Layne Riggs completed the top five. Bayley Currey, Kaden Honeycutt, Gio Ruggiero, Ty Majeski and Tanner Gray rounded out the topruck Series Black’s Tire 200 airs this evening at 5 p.m. ET with a green flag start at 5:20 p.m on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup for Craftsman Truck Series at Rockingham Speedway

Trucks-at-Rockingham-starting-lineup-2507_STARTROW

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

