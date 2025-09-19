Harley-Davidson of Southampton Reopens at Original Location

The iconic Harley‑Davidson of Southampton dealership has officially reopened its doors, and it’s better than ever. After a period of closure, once selling roughly 600 motorcycles a year, the dealership is now back after an extensive renovation, new ownership, and a powerful new vision for both local and nationwide customers.

Located at 17 College Highway, Southampton, MA 01073, this historic dealership closed in 2020, marking the end of an era for many riders in Western Massachusetts. But thanks to new leadership and major investment in infrastructure and staff, Harley‑Davidson of Southampton is open once again and ready to roll.

Since reopening, the dealership has undergone significant upgrades. The showroom has been fully remodeled with higher ceilings, new lighting, and open floor space to showcase a wide selection of new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The service department has been outfitted with state-of-the-art diagnostic and repair equipment, allowing for faster turnaround times and more reliable maintenance across all Harley models from vintage classics to the newest releases.

Dealership resumes operations at 17 College Highway, Southampton, MA 01073, United States after renovations and restructuring. The response from both local riders and out-of-state fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

Inside, visitors will find a refreshed showroom with higher ceilings, modern lighting, and more space to showcase Harley‑Davidson’s full range of bikes and merchandise. The service department has been upgraded with new diagnostic equipment to provide faster, more reliable maintenance and repair services.

“Reopening this dealership has been a labor of love,” says the new owner. “We want to offer not just Harley bikes, but a community hub for motorcycle lovers, somewhere you can get great service, great parts, and talk shop.”

For returning and new customers alike, the dealership is reintroducing a lineup of upcoming events: demo rides, rider clinics, and seasonal sales. The staff has been reassembled, bringing in technicians familiar with both classic and modern Harley models, ensuring quality and passion.

The dealership is also committed to serving riders across the United States, offering fully insured motorcycle shippingto out-of-state buyers. Whether you’re shopping from Florida, Texas, or California, the team at Harley-Davidson of Southampton ensures that your bike will be professionally serviced, detailed, inspected, and delivered in a secure enclosed trailer, arriving at your door in showroom condition.

From Florida to California, customers now have access to the same trusted service that New England riders have known for decades. The dealership makes the buying process seamless and stress-free, whether you’re purchasing in person or online.

This hassle-free delivery service makes it easier than ever to buy with confidence, no matter where you’re located.

Speaking of events, Harley-Davidson of Southampton is also bringing back its beloved demo rides, seasonal sales, and rider clinics, creating opportunities for the riding community to reconnect, learn, and grow. It’s not just a place to buy a motorcycle — it’s a place to belong.

The contact details for Harley-Davidson of Southampton are:

Address: 17 College Highway, Southampton, MA 01073

Phone number: (413) 303-6975 or (413) 529-5967

Website: https://hdsouthampton.com