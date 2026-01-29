Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Photo by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com.
NASCAR postpones 2026 Clash’s Saturday events to Sunday

By Andrew Kim
NASCAR revealed schedule changes for this weekend’s Cook Out Clash festivities at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Thursday, January 29.

All on-track activities at Bowman Gray that were scheduled to occur this Saturday, January 31, have been postponed to Sunday, February 1. These activities include the Clash’s practice, qualifying and heat races (four total).

Per the updated schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series’ competitors will hit the track for the first time in 2026 to practice and qualify for the Clash at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Clash’s Last Chance Qualifying Race is then scheduled to follow suit at 6 p.m. ET, which will officially determine the event’s 23-car field. The 2026 Cook Out Clash event is scheduled to occur at 8 p.m. ET.

The Cook Out Madhouse Classic, which features the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series’ Modified Division and Sportsman Series divisions, has also been postponed from this Saturday to a future date that remains to be determined. In addition, the Clash’s Fan Fest will not occur for the remainder of this weekend, but the Clash Preview at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center will proceed as scheduled on Friday, January 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Clash’s schedule changes have been made due to the winter weather that remains a threat throughout this weekend. NASCAR will continue to monitor the winter weather forecast with the City of Winston-Salem. The main event is still scheduled to occur on its original starting date and time of Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX, MRN, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
