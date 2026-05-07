Colorado MotorSport by Flying Lizard Returns to Sebring for Busy SRO America Weekend

SEBRING, Fla., (May 7, 2026) – Colorado MotorSport by Flying Lizard returns to Sebring International Raceway this weekend for another packed SRO America race weekend fielding entries in both Pirelli GT4 America and GT America Powered by AWS at the iconic Florida circuit. The event runs May 8-10, with practice sessions beginning Thursday ahead of a full slate of racing action.

“Sebring is one of the toughest tracks we visit all year,” said Darren Law, Program Manager of Flying Lizard Motorsports. “The surface is incredibly demanding on both the cars and drivers, so it’s always a real test of preparation and execution. We’ve continued to build momentum with this group over the opening rounds of the season, and the goal this weekend is to keep pushing forward.”

In Pirelli GT4 America competition, Zach Lumsden and Kris Wilson return aboard the No. 413 Colorado MotorSport Flying Lizard BMW M4 GT4 (G82) EVO following a podium finish at their first endurance race together at Circuit of the Americas. The pairing continues to gain momentum in their first full season together and now heads into one of the largest fields of the year, with 40 entries set to compete across the PRO-AM, Silver, and AM classes.

The weekend returns to the traditional doubleheader sprint format, with race one scheduled for Friday from 5:40 PM to 6:40 PM ET, followed by race two on Saturday from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM ET. Fans attending Saturday’s race will also have the opportunity to participate in the GT4 America grid walk from 12:15 PM to 12:45 PM ET, giving spectators an up-close look at the cars and teams before the green flag flies.

Craig Lumsden will once again pilot the No. 610 Colorado MotorSport Flying Lizard BMW M4 GT4 (G82) EVO in GT America Powered by AWS. Continuing his rookie full-season campaign, Lumsden has shown steady progression throughout the opening rounds and now takes on the unique challenge of Sebring’s notoriously rough and technical layout. The GT America field features 18 entries competing across the GT4, Cup, and SRO3 classes.

GT America race one will take place Saturday from 3:35 PM to 4:15 PM ET, with race two scheduled for Sunday morning from 10:15 AM to 10:55 AM ET.

All races from Sebring International Raceway will stream live on YouTube at youtube.com/gtworld.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

About Colorado MotorSport

Colorado Motorsport is a family-driven racing team redefining what it means to chase greatness across the world’s most dangerous racecourses. Founded by father-and-son duo Craig and Zach Lumsden, the team embodies grit, resilience, and legacy, competing in legendary events such as Rallye du Maroc, the Baja 1000, and the Dakar Rally. With Craig’s experience behind the wheel and Zach’s fearless approach to racing, the team has quickly carved a reputation as one of motorsport’s most versatile challengers, crossing disciplines from rally raid to endurance desert racing. Colorado Motorsport is shaping a legacy that inspires racers and fans alike. The team’s mission is simple: push limits, honor family, and leave a mark on motorsport history.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is a private motorsports club located just outside Phoenix and Scottsdale in Maricopa, Arizona. Designed to be the premiere motorsports club for driving enthusiasts, Apex brings together Cars, Community, and Competition in a refined, performance environment.

The club features two world-class circuits, a luxury clubhouse, member amenities, and trackside garage condominiums, creating a purpose-built motorsports setting. Designed for both casual drivers and competitive racers, Apex Motor Club provides a performance driving environment for members to push their vehicles, and themselves, to the limit in a safe and controlled setting.

Whether you’re a seasoned racer or just beginning your motorsports journey, every lap is an invitation to push your limits. From building confidence on track, improving racecraft, or competing in the club’s race series, Apex is more than a place to drive, while cars may be the reason, community is the purpose and Apex is the place for shared experiences, meaningful connections, and unforgettable days at speed.

For more information, visit apexmotorclub.com.