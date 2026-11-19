The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s online casino has been authorized to run on a new platform in Michigan since Nov. 10. The Michigan Gaming Control Board said on Nov. 12 that it had approved Soaring Eagle Gaming’s request to move its online casino and sports betting operations to White Hat Gaming Inc., which replaces GAN as the tribe’s platform provider.

For a player, the platform is most of what the app is, from the account and the cashier to the game library, so a change of provider can touch all of it while the name stays the same.

What the Board Approved

The board reviewed the White Hat platform together with the tribe’s branding submission and approved every supplier and vendor needed for launch. Under the conditions attached, Soaring Eagle Gaming and White Hat may offer only board-approved games and wager types, must take deposits and pay out only through board-approved cashiering locations, and must follow board-approved account terms and change-control processes.

Four Years on GAN

Michigan opened online casino and sports betting with 10 operators on Jan. 22, 2021. The board authorized Soaring Eagle Gaming on April 14, 2022, as the 15th, and it went live on GAN under the Eagle Casino and Sports brand at PlayEagle.com.

White Hat already had a foothold on PlayEagle.com: its content studio announced in June 2022 that it would supply titles to the site, and White Hat lists more than 3,000 games from 120 providers among its integrations, according to Gaming.net.

The Baseline the Switch Starts From

A review on www.jackpotsounds.com, last updated in July 2026, with the casino’s terms audited on July 3 while it still ran on GAN, recorded where things stood. The general terms were dated April 5, 2022, the oldest set among the Michigan operators it reviewed. The game library ran to roughly 700 to 1,000 titles, against 3,000-plus at FanDuel and 2,600-plus at BetRivers. The terms stated that withdrawals could take up to five business days, while player reports pointed to slower payouts. The review also noted one feature the national online brands lack: play on the app earned rewards at the Soaring Eagle resort, a link that GAN’s patented loyalty bridge provided.

What to Check After the Switch

An existing account holder should start with the general terms: account rules on the new platform need board approval, and a date later than April 2022 would show they have been updated. Next come the resort rewards, since that link ran through GAN’s loyalty bridge, then the size of the new lobby and the withdrawal window the new cashier states. Michigan residents can self-exclude through the board’s Internet Gaming and Sports Betting Responsible Gaming Database or call 1-800-GAMBLER, which the board lists as free, confidential and available 24/7.