Phil Gould will be joining Halmar Friesen Racing to crew chief Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro team for the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series season.

Gould is coming off a season where he worked as a competition director for Niece Motorsports and as a crew chief for the organization’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry that was piloted between Landen Lewis, Ross Chastain and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The entry finished in 10th place in the 2026 Truck Series’ owner’s standings with six top-five results and 11 top-10 results throughout the 25-race schedule this past season.

Gould made his debut as a crew chief in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division in 2013, where he spent the next two seasons working with driver Brian Scott at Richard Childress Racing. In 2015, he transitioned to Roush Fenway Racing to work with Elliott Sadler. From 2016 to 2018, Gould was a crew chief for Ryan Reed and the former notched his first-ever victory during the 2017 season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway with Reed. The duo made their Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2016, with Reed finishing in 26th place.

Beginning in 2019, Gould scaled down to the Truck division to work as a crew chief for Niece Motorsports. In his first Truck season, he led Ross Chastain to a runner-up result in the final standings after the duo notched their first three victories and made the Playoffs. Gould would notch five additional Truck victories to his resume: four with Carson Hocevar throughout the 2023 season and one with Chastain, the latter of which occurred at Darlington Raceway in May 2024.

Over an eight-year span, Gould achieved eight victories, two poles, 44 top-five results and 87 top-10 results while working with 14 competitors (Trevor Bayne, Kyle Benjamin, Ross Chastain, Bayley Currey, Conor Daly, Carson Hocevar, Kaden Honeycutt, Landen Lewis, Ty Majeski, Brett Moffitt, Connor Mosack, Johnny Sauter, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Connor Zilisch).

Halmar Friesen Racing has named Phil Gould crew chief of the No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series season.



Gould joins Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 team after serving as competition director at Niece Motorsports. pic.twitter.com/V12dM5xcQ6 — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) November 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Friesen is coming off his 11th season competing in the Truck division. Working primarily with crew chief Dustin Dunn, Friesen notched four top-five results, nine top-10 results, 31 laps led and an average-finishing result of 17.7 before finishing in 12th place in the driver’s standings. By finishing in fifth place during this year’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he notched his 100th top-10 career result in the Truck division.

Through 225 starts in the Truck Series, Friesen has achieved four victories, four poles, 55 top-five results, 100 top-10 results, 817 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.3 as he continues his pursuit for his first series’ championship.

The 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series season is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 19. The event’s coverage will be provided by FOX Sports, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.