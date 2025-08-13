Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend Schedule
Credit: Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, driver race during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 11, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images

NASCAR at Richmond Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend with only two races left in the Cup Series regular season — Richmond and next week’s finale at Daytona — and everything is on the line.

William Byron currently leads the standings in the battle for the Regular Season Championship by 42 points over Chase Elliott.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour kicks off the action on Thursday evening with the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has a week off from competition.

Cup Series Highlights

The first 24 Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway were run on a dirt surface. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver David Pearson won the final dirt race at Richmond in a Holman-Moody Racing Ford.

Richard Petty won the first Cup Series race at Richmond on the paved surface. He also leads the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond with 63 starts.

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in the Cup Series with 38 starts, followed by Denny Hamlin (36), Joey Logano (31), Brad Keselowski (30) and Michael McDowell (27).

Richard Petty was the youngest Cup Series winner at Richmond (April 23, 1961 – 23 years, 9 months, 21 days).

Harry Gant was the oldest Cup Series winner at Richmond (September 7, 1991 – 51 years, 7 months, 28 days).

Truck Series Highlights

In 2024, the Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond had 12 lead changes. It was the second most lead changes in a Truck Series race at the track. The 1999 race featured 17 lead changes.

Three drivers claimed their first Truck Series win at Richmond: Terry Labonte (1995), Bob Keselowski (1997) and Tony Stewart (2002).

In the previous two races at Richmond, the driver who led the most laps did not win the race.

Eight drivers have already clinched a spot in the Playoffs: Corey Heim, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, and Rajah Caruth.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, August 13

3:15 p.m.: NWMT Practice 1 – 30 minutes
3:55 p.m.: NWMT Final Practice – 30 minutes
6 p.m.: NWMT Qualifying (Impound) 2 laps, all positions
7:30 p.m.: MWMT Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150
150 Laps, 112.5 Miles – FloRacing/MRN

Friday, August 14

2:05 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) Practice – FS2
Timed – 2 Groups, 25 minutes each group
3:10 p.m.: NCTS Qualifying – FS2
Impound – All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Practice
2 Groups, 25 minutes each group – truTV/MRM/SiriusXM
5:40 p.m.: NCS Qualifying – truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps
Post NCS Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: NCTS eero 250
Stages 70/140/250 Laps = 187.5 Miles
Purse: $782,900
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post NCTS Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, August 15

7:30 p.m.: NCS Cook Out 400
Stages 70/230/400 Laps = 300 Miles
Purse: $9,797,935
USA/HBOmax/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM
Post NCTS Race: NASCAR Press Pass

