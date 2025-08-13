NASCAR at Richmond Weekend Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend with only two races left in the Cup Series regular season — Richmond and next week’s finale at Daytona — and everything is on the line.

William Byron currently leads the standings in the battle for the Regular Season Championship by 42 points over Chase Elliott.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour kicks off the action on Thursday evening with the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has a week off from competition.

Cup Series Highlights

The first 24 Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway were run on a dirt surface. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver David Pearson won the final dirt race at Richmond in a Holman-Moody Racing Ford.

Richard Petty won the first Cup Series race at Richmond on the paved surface. He also leads the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond with 63 starts.

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in the Cup Series with 38 starts, followed by Denny Hamlin (36), Joey Logano (31), Brad Keselowski (30) and Michael McDowell (27).

Richard Petty was the youngest Cup Series winner at Richmond (April 23, 1961 – 23 years, 9 months, 21 days).

Harry Gant was the oldest Cup Series winner at Richmond (September 7, 1991 – 51 years, 7 months, 28 days).

Truck Series Highlights

In 2024, the Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond had 12 lead changes. It was the second most lead changes in a Truck Series race at the track. The 1999 race featured 17 lead changes.

Three drivers claimed their first Truck Series win at Richmond: Terry Labonte (1995), Bob Keselowski (1997) and Tony Stewart (2002).

In the previous two races at Richmond, the driver who led the most laps did not win the race.

Eight drivers have already clinched a spot in the Playoffs: Corey Heim, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, and Rajah Caruth.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, August 13

3:15 p.m.: NWMT Practice 1 – 30 minutes

3:55 p.m.: NWMT Final Practice – 30 minutes

6 p.m.: NWMT Qualifying (Impound) 2 laps, all positions

7:30 p.m.: MWMT Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

150 Laps, 112.5 Miles – FloRacing/MRN

Friday, August 14

2:05 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) Practice – FS2

Timed – 2 Groups, 25 minutes each group

3:10 p.m.: NCTS Qualifying – FS2

Impound – All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Practice

2 Groups, 25 minutes each group – truTV/MRM/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: NCS Qualifying – truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

Post NCS Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: NCTS eero 250

Stages 70/140/250 Laps = 187.5 Miles

Purse: $782,900

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post NCTS Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, August 15

7:30 p.m.: NCS Cook Out 400

Stages 70/230/400 Laps = 300 Miles

Purse: $9,797,935

USA/HBOmax/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM

Post NCTS Race: NASCAR Press Pass