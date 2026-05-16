Denny Hamlin notches second All-Star Race pole at Dover

Denny Hamlin achieved the pole position for the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17.

The event’s qualifying format had each of the 36 competitors registered to take the green flag individually and run a single full lap around Dover before entering pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop without gas during the second lap. Once the pit service is complete, the competitors blended back on the racing surface and raced back to the start/finish line. The drop of the green flag to the checkered flag calculated each competitor’s qualifying run and also determined who would win the pole position.

During the qualifying session, Hamlin, who was the third-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session and recovered from spinning his No. 11 Progressive/Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry while warming up his tires as he was about to blend on the racing surface to qualify on Saturday, posted a three-lap trial at 98.812 mph in 109.298 seconds. As a result of being the next-to-last competitor to qualify, Hamlin knocked Brad Keselowski off the top of the qualifying charts at the last second to achieve it for himself.

With the pole, Hamlin became the 10th competitor overall to win the All-Star Race’s pole position multiple times. His first All-Star Race pole occurred in 2015, a year in which he also won the event for the first time for himself, Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing. As the defending Cup race winner at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin will attempt to become the 10th competitor to win the All-Star Race during Sunday afternoon’s main event.

“I was just trying to get as much heat to the tires as I possibly could,” Hamlin said when describing his pre-qualifying spin. He continued, “I was just trying to feel it out and it was slick. I just didn’t want to flat-spot [the tires]. I could still feel a little bit of vibration on the lap. The lap was still competitive, even though I didn’t do a great job with the tires on the warm up there. Hats off to the [No. 11] team. They’re the ones that keep you in the game…I liked our car yesterday. It felt like we were pretty strong. If we can go out there and do well in the first segment, I think in traffic is where we typically excel, so it could be a good weekend.”

Hamlin will share the front row with Brad Keselowski, the latter of whom achieved his first All-Star Race pole position a year ago. Keselowski, who posted the second-fastest three-lap trial run at 98.682 mph in 109.442 seconds, will attempt to win his first All-Star Race event in his 18th start this season.

Erik Jones was the fastest competitor of 17 who are currently not guaranteed starting spots for the All-Star Race’s third and final segment after he qualified in third place. Jones’ three-lap trial was at 98.289 mph in 109.880 seconds. To secure a starting spot for the All-Star Race’s final segment, Jones will need to record a low average-finishing result between the first two segments.

Ross Chastain and William Byron will start in the top five, while Christopher Bell (defending All-Star Race winner), Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs and Austin Cindric completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

During the Saturday All-Star Race qualifying session, numerous competitors encountered issues both on the track and on pit lane. The issues started when rookie Connor Zilisch spun while trying to slow his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as he tried to enter his pit at the proper speed. As a result, he was penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road and will start Sunday’s All-Star Race in 27th place.

Michael McDowell, whose No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team won the 2025 Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge, was penalized 20 seconds for speeding through two segments on pit road and he will start in 30th place. Kyle Larson will start in 29th place after he was penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road.

John Hunter Nemechek had his qualifying run disallowed. His left-front wheel was deemed not properly secured as he tried to leave his pit box after service on his No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry XSE team was completed. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun his No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry through the frontstretch before he got to post a qualifying lap, in which he flat-spotted tires and was not able to post a qualifying attempt. AJ Allmendinger was unable to qualify due to electrical issues. Buescher, Nemechek and Stenhouse will start 33rd, 34th and 35th, respectively.

Daniel Suarez had his right-front wheel detached just as he crossed the start/finish line to complete his qualifying run, where he then wrecked dead-straight into the Turn 1 outside wall. As a result, Suarez, who needs to post a low average-finishing result between the first two segments to be eligible for the final segment, will start at the tail end of the field in 36th place.

Chris Buescher spun while exiting pit road and was assessed both a blend line violation and a speeding penalty, which will leave him to start in 32nd place for this year’s All-Star Race. Lastly, Chase Elliott had to reverse his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry to have his left-front wheel tightened, which will place him in the 31st starting spot.

All-Star Race Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Denny Hamlin, 98.812 mph, 109.298 seconds Brad Keselowski, 98.682 mph, 109.442 seconds Erik Jones, 98.289 mph, 109.880 seconds Ross Chastain, 98.261 mph, 109.911 seconds William Byron, 98.194 mph, 109.986 seconds Christopher Bell, 98.084 mph, 110.110 seconds Bubba Wallace, 97.962 mph, 110.247 seconds Joey Logano, 97.868 mph, 110.353 seconds Ty Gibbs, 97.815 mph, 110.412 seconds Austin Cindric, 97.799 mph, 110.431 seconds Kyle Busch, 97.386 mph, 110.899 seconds Alex Bowman, 97.379 mph, 110.907 seconds Noah Gragson, 97.218 mph, 111.090 seconds Tyler Reddick, 97.084 mph, 111.244 seconds Ty Dillon, 96.999 mph, 111.341 seconds Chase Briscoe, 96.737 mph, 111.643 seconds Austin Dillon, 96.404 mph, 112.028 seconds Shane van Gisbergen, 96.054 mph, 112.437 seconds Josh Berry, 95.899 mph, 112.618 seconds Todd Gilliland, 94.444 mph, 114.354 seconds Riley Herbst, 94.349 mph, 114.469 seconds Cole Custer, 93.923 mph, 114.988 seconds Cody Ware, 93.185 mph, 115.898 seconds Carson Hocevar, 91.867 mph, 117.561 seconds Zane Smith, 90.532 mph, 119.295 seconds Ryan Preece, 88.938 mph, 121.433 seconds Connor Zilisch, 87.709 mph, 123.135 seconds Ryan Blaney, 84.942 mph, 127.145 seconds Kyle Larson, 83.581 mph, 129.216 seconds Michael McDowell, 83.422 mph, 129.463 seconds Chase Elliott, 80.981 mph, 133.365 seconds Chris Buescher, 77.170 mph, 139.950 seconds John Hunter Nemechek – Qualifying Attempt Discounted Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Qualifying Attempt Discounted AJ Allmendinger – Qualifying Attempt Discounted Daniel Suarez – Qualifying Attempt Discounted

Zane Smith’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford team wins the 2026 Pit Crew Challenge

As Denny Hamlin added another All-Star Race pole position to his resume, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang Dark Horse team, led by crew chief Ryan Bergenty and piloted by Zane Smith, emerged victorious by winning the 2026 Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge.

During the qualifying session, Smith’s No. 38 FRM Ford team posted the fastest pit service at 12.612 seconds. The pit crew members who contributed to winning the competition included tire carrier Jarren Davis, fueler Ray Hernandez, front tire changer Michael Louria, jackman Nate McBride and rear tire changer Adam Riley.

As a result, Smith’s team was awarded the competition’s prize of $100,000. Ultimately, Smith, who was penalized 10 seconds for speeding, will start in 25th place for Sunday’s All-Star Race with a time of 90.532 mph in 119.295 seconds.

Photo by Logan Allen for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“It means everything to us,” Jarren Davis said. “We take a lot of pride in our job. We work hard. Everybody at our company does. To be able to do it on the one chance that you get for the whole season, it’s a big deal. To finish first today is a huge deal for us.”

Trackhouse Racing’s No. 97 Chevrolet team, led by crew chief Stephen Doran and piloted by Shane van Gisbergen, posted the second-fastest pit stop time at 12.841 seconds. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s No. 17 Ford team (12.886 seconds), 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota team (12.971 seconds) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota team (12.992 seconds) rounded out the top-five fastest pit services from their respective pit crews.

Rounding out the top 10 in pit crew times were Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 24 Chevrolet team (12.994 seconds), Trackhouse Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet team (13.008 seconds), Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet team (13.048 seconds), Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 Chevrolet team (13.093 seconds) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota team (13.143 seconds). Notably, Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet team, which won the Pit Crew Challenge a year ago, had the 14th-fastest pit service in 13.256 seconds.

Pit Crew Challenge Results/Time:

Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford, 12.612 seconds Trakchouse Racing No. 97 Chevrolet, 12.841 seconds Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing No. 17 Ford, 12.886 seconds 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota, 12.971 seconds Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota, 12.992 seconds Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet, 12.994 seconds Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevrolet, 13.008 seconds Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet, 13.048 seconds Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, 13.093 seconds Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota, 13.143 seconds Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota, 13.153 seconds Team Penske No. 22 Ford, 13.184 seconds Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota, 13.184 seconds Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet, 13.256 seconds Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing No. 6 Ford, 13.284 seconds Trackhouse Racing No. 88 Chevrolet, 13.392 seconds Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet, 13.487 seconds Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford, 13.512 seconds Team Penske No. 2 Ford, 13.518 seconds Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet, 13.569 seconds Front Row Motorsports No. 4 Ford, 13.854 seconds Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet, 13.925 seconds Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet, 14.042 seconds Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing No. 60 Ford, 14.059 seconds Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota, 14.696 seconds Haas Factory Team No. 41 Chevrolet, 14.919 seconds 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota, 15.127 seconds Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford, 15.232 seconds 23XI Racing No. 35 Toyota, 15.127 seconds Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet, 21.517 seconds Team Penske No. 12 Ford, 31.049 seconds Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, 36.779 seconds Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet – DNF Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet – DNF Legacy Motor Club No. 42 Toyota – DNF Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet -DNS

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Sunday, May 17, at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.