Saturday Night Lights: Berry Set for Richmond Raceway

After a stretch of nine races on a wide variety of tracks – including three road courses and the Chicago Street Course – Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team are headed to a venue more in Berry’s wheelhouse.

This Saturday night, NASCAR’s Cup Series takes on the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, a three-quarter-mile oval in Virginia that mirrors the type of short tracks where Berry spent many Saturday nights in the early years of his career.

“Richmond is always a lot of fun and definitely one of my favorites,” Berry said. “It reminds me a lot of the short-track racing I did years ago, so I’m excited to get back there.

“Managing tires is so important, especially keeping the rear tires under you over the course of a run.”

With just two races remaining in the regular season, Richmond offers Berry and the eero team a chance to build momentum before the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs begin. Thanks to their win at Las Vegas in March, Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team are already locked into the 16-driver playoff field, which opens August 31 with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

In between Richmond and Darlington is the Aug. 23 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, making all three of the next events Saturday night races under the lights.

On-track activity at Richmond begins Friday with practice at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET, both on truTV.

The 400-lap, 300-mile main event is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with live coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are slated for Laps 70 and 230.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.