Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Connor Mosack awarded inaugural Truck pole at St. Petersburg

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Connor Mosack has been awarded the pole position for the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg on Friday, February 27.

The event’s qualifying format was initially going to have the field of 36 competitors divided into two qualifying groups (Group 1 & 2). During each group’s session, each competitor would be given 20 minutes to post the fastest qualifying lap amongst one another. At the conclusion of both group sessions, the competitor who would be the fastest between the groups was awarded the pole position.

However, Friday’s qualifying and practice sessions were canceled due to rain. As a result, the lineup was determined using a qualifying metric formula from the NASCAR rulebook. The formula involved evaluating competitors’ results from the most recent event and owner standings.

Using the formula, Mosack, who is driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST entry that won last weekend’s Truck event at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway with Kyle Busch, was awarded the top-starting spot for Saturday’s main event.

With the awarded pole, Mosack, a 27-year-old native from Charlotte, North Carolina, will bid for his first series victory at the Streets of St. Petersburg on Saturday. He is scheduled to make 12 Truck starts with Spire this season.

Mosack will share the front row with Giovanni Ruggiero, the latter of whom is coming off two consecutive top-three results to commence the 2026 season and is ranked in second place in the driver’s standings. 

James Hinchcliffe, a six-time NTT IndyCar Series race winner from North York, Ontario, Canada, will start in third place for his Truck Series debut as he is driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports. Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith, the latter of whom is the series’ points leader, will start fourth and fifth, respectively.

Dario Franchitti, a three-time Indianapolis 500 champion from Scotland, will start in sixth place as he is driving the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry for TRICON Garage. Wesley Slimp, Landen Lewis, Jake Garcia and Adam Andretti, the latter of whom is making his second Truck career start.

Notably, Colin Braun will start in 16th place as he is sharing the eighth row alongside Brenden “Butterbean” Queen.

Starting lineup:

1. Connor Mosack

2. Giovanni Ruggiero

3. James Hinchcliffe

4. Ben Rhodes

5. Chandler Smith

6. Dario Franchitti

7. Wesley Slimp

8. Landen Lewis

9. Jake Garcia

10. Adam Andretti

11. Justin Haley

12. Daniel Dye

13. Tyler Ankrum

14. Andres Perez De Lara

15. Brenden Queen

16. Colin Braun

17. Stewart Friesen

18. Tyler Reif

19. Kaden Honeycutt

20. Kris Wright

21. Mini Tyrrell

22. Ty Majeski

23. Frankie Muniz

24. Jackson Lee

25. Grant Enfinger

26. Carter Fartuch

27. Nathan Nicholson

28. Layne Riggs

29. Tanner Gray

30. Cole Butcher

31. Christian Eckes

32. Derek White

33. Dawson Sutton

34. Daniel Hemric

35. Ben Maier

36. Timmy Hill

The inaugural OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg is scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 28, at noon ET on FOX, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

Andrew Kim
