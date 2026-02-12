TopLiner and Adam Andretti Set for Dual-Series Charge in NASCAR Craftsman Trucks and Trans Am Series

Taylor Gray will pilot the No. 1 TopLiner™ TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra in the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Atlanta, GEORGIA – February 12, 2026 – TopLiner™ the innovative and high-performance Georgia based truck bedliner pioneers enter the 2026 motorsport season with a double-duty assignment for Burtin Racing flagship driver Adam Andretti. The announcement comes as TopLiner™ continues to grow in distribution and brand awareness and that’s sure to inspire fans and drive interest in TopLiner™ state-of-the-art products.

To kick things off this weekend will be Taylor Gray to pilot the No. 1 TopLiner™ TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra in the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2026, further strengthening the TopLiner™ presence in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The race will be televised on FS1 at 7:30pm ET.

In the iconic road race series, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA Class, where Adam Andretti finished second overall in 2025, TopLiner™ and Burtin Racing are approaching the championship with momentum, ambition, and the clear objective to contend for race wins every weekend and mount a serious challenge with debuting the newest Burtin Racing chassis and a second TA car. Meanwhile, in association with TRICON Garage, TopLiner™ and Adam Andretti will compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in a multiple-event program with TopLiner™ as the primary presenting partner.

“Last year showed what we’re capable of,” said Andretti. “The speed is there, the preparation is there, and the belief is there. This year, we’re focused on consistency, execution, and putting ourselves in position to fight for the championship from the very first green flag.”

For the opening weekend of 2026 at Sebring International Raceway, Burtin Racing is expanded to a two-car Trans Am operation and joining Andretti for the season-opening weekend at Sebring will be internationally accomplished sportscar driver Martin Ragginger. Ragginger, who will pilot the No. 7 TopLiner™ Chevrolet Camaro, is a previous Trans Am winner whose presence on the grid underscores the team’s commitment to maximizing results from the very first event of the season.

In 2025, Burtin Racing helped launch the highly successful TopLiner™ Top Driver Challenge, a grassroots initiative that brought hundreds of aspiring racers into the spotlight. The inaugural winner will be welcomed to Sebring in 2026 for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with the team, reinforcing Burtin Racing’s commitment to growing the sport and inspiring future talent. Look out for an expanded TopLiner™ Top Driver Challenge for 2026!

Double Duty: Trans Am and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Andretti’s 2026 season will also feature an ambitious crossover schedule as he competes not only for the Trans Am title but also makes select appearances in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the No. 5 TopLiner™ TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD.

Atlanta (EchoPark Speedway) – February 21

St. Petersburg Street Course – February 28

Watkins Glen – May 8

Naval Base Coronado (San Diego) – June 19

Notably, the Sebring Trans Am season opener will see Andretti pulling double-duty as he makes a high-speed dash between Sebring International Raceway and St. Petersburg for his Truck Series commitment the same weekend!

The partnership with TRICON Garage, widely recognized as one of the strongest and most competitive teams in the NASCAR Truck Series paddock, provides Andretti with top-tier equipment and race-winning capability in every appearance.

“I am beyond blessed to be able to make my first ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta for TopLiner™ and Tricon Garage,” said Andretti. “I want to thank everyone involved for making this such a special debut. The combination of the Andretti legacy, the brilliance of the TopLiner™ spray-in bed liner product, and Tricon Garage’s winning track record should make this a can’t-miss race for fans of ours worldwide.”

With engines ready to fire, a championship in sight, and activity spanning both Trans Am and NASCAR competition, TopLiner™ heads into the new season ready to turn potential into podiums and ambition into achievement.

“Our goal is simple,” Burtin added. “Be competitive every weekend, represent our partners with pride, and give fans something to cheer about. We believe 2026 can be a defining year for TopLiner™ and our partners.”

The 2026 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli marks its 60th anniversary with comprehensive live coverage on SPEED SPORT 1 as the new television home. Action includes live, free streaming on RacingAmerica.TV and the Racing America/Trans Am YouTube channels.

About TopLiner™

TopLiner™ spray-on bedliners are formulated for unmatched strength and precision. Each spray-on coat forms a permanent shield against dents, scratches, rust, and harsh weather. The textured finish adds grip and stability for cargo safety, while the custom application adapts to any surface from truck beds to ATVs, trailers, and boats. With a range of finishes and colors, Top Liner protects your investment and keeps it looking sharp, mile after mile. Learn more at www.topliner.com