Spire Motorsports OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 Race Report

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 1ST

FINISH: 13TH

OWNER POINTS: 2ND

Connor Mosack, driver of the No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn/RoaringPines Motorclub Chevrolet Silverado RST, battled the demanding street circuit in St. Petersburg, Fla., to bring home to a 13th place finish in his first race of the 2026 season with Sprie Motorsports.

In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ first race on a street course, Mosack started from the pole position after Friday’s qualifying session was cancelled due to weather and controlled the early portion of Stage 1 before settling into second on Lap 7. With a focus on fuel conservation and minor overheating concerns in traffic, the team elected to stay out at the stage break after finishing the first stage in the runner-up position to gain nine stage points.

After beginning the second stage on the front row, Mosack remained inside the top five before contact on Lap 34 caused damage to the hood and left side of his Chevy. The No. 7 team made multiple pit stops for tires, fuel, and repairs, including an additional stop due to a fueling issue, leaving Mosack scored 29th at the conclusion of the stage.

In the third and final Stage, Mosack methodically worked his way forward despite lingering front-end damage. Smart pit strategy under caution allowed the No. 7 to climb back into the top 15 in the closing laps and Mosack capped off a resilient effort with a 13th-place finish on the streets of St. Pete.

Connor’s Post-Race Comments

“We had a pretty solid and fast Friends of Jaclyn/RoaringPines Motorclub Chevrolet Silverado. We led early on and just needed a little bit of short run speed, but long run, we were really good and just kind of took our time. We decided to stay out at the end of the stage, save fuel and keep our track position. Everyone else’s strategy didn’t really help us. With everybody taking tires we slowly faded back and it was gonna be tough to recover our track position. And then we had some contact with the wall that caused some pretty good damage, and obviously weren’t quite as fast after that. We were able to come back through the field a fair amount and then I just didn’t really have any speed left at the end, but we ended up 13th. We had a fast truck, we just need to execute a little bit better and I am looking forward to the next one.”

James Hinchcliffe – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 3RD

FINISH: 10TH

OWNER POINTS: 8TH

Making his first-ever NASCAR start, veteran racer James Hinchcliffe drove the No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST from 25th to 10th in the final 15 laps of Saturday’s inaugural OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The 39-year-old driver got one lap of practice in during Friday’s session before rain washed out the remainder of practice and qualifying, forcing the starting lineup to be set per the NASCAR rulebook. Hinchliffe started Saturday’s 80-lap race in third, but fell back to 11th after a competitor overdrove a corner and made contact with the No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet. The incident caused damage to the right-side of the Spire Motorsports entry, but “Jimmy Hinch” mustered through to the end of the stage maintaining the 11th spot.

After pit stops at the stage break that included damage repair, Hinchcliffe lined up 11th to start Stage 2 and gained three positions on the first lap back under green. After locking up the brakes into a corner and spinning, he fell back outside of the top 10 and rejoined the field in the 23rd position. Hinchcliffe would gain just one spot before the green-white-checkered ended the stage.

In the first six laps of the final stage, the Canadian driver advanced three spots to 17th before the next yellow flag was displayed. Veteran crew chief Chad Walter summoned his driver to pit road to top off with Sunoco Fuel, setting the No. 77 team up to make it to the end of the event on fuel, while other teams elected to stay out. Following another caution period, Hinchcliffe was scored 25th with 20 laps remaining and gained 10 spots over the following 10 laps. He entered the top 10 with five laps remaining and maintained his position until the field took the checkered flag to earn a hard-fought top-10 finish in his NASCAR debut.

James’ Post-Race Comments

“I had one lap of experience around here in a truck going into the race, but I learned an awful lot in those 80 laps. The first 40, I learned that I was drinking from a fire hose, to use a Ryan Hunter Ray expression. We had to learn a couple lessons the hard way. We had to figure out these tires and figure out how to race some of these guys. By the third stage, I felt really good in my Delaware Life Silverado, even with a little bit of damage, and that thing was humming along. I wish I could start the race over knowing what I knew at the start of the Final Stage, but at the end of the day, just super thankful to Spire and Delaware Life for the opportunity. I’m really happy I was able to get up there and salvage a top-10 finish after going to the back a couple times.”

Up Next…

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to action March 20 at the historic Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be televised live on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The fourth of 25 points-paying races on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 21, 2026, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.