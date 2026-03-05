Niece Motorsports Tabs Connor Hall for Rockingham Debut

Salisbury, NC (Mar. 5, 2026) – Niece Motorsports is proud to welcome renowned short track talent Connor Hall to its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) driver lineup.

The 29-year-old Hampton, Virginia, native will drive the No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado RST for a select schedule beginning at Rockingham Speedway on April 3. He has made one prior start in the series, finishing 10th in his debut at Richmond Raceway in 2024.

Hall joined Niece Motorsports over the offseason to oversee the team’s newly-formed Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) program, which will be primarily used as a means for driver development. He will also assume the role of crew chief in a handful of LMSC races throughout the year, leading the program in its infancy.

Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) will serve as Hall’s primary sponsor in his first start at Rockingham. For over 30 years, the company has been a leader in integrated inbound-to-manufacturing (I2M) logistics.

As a multi-time winner in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series, Hall has developed a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors in the short track scene. He has gained recognition from car owners, media, and fans for his hardworking spirit.

“I’m super thankful to be a part of Niece Motorsports and can’t wait to get on track with them in the Truck Series race at Rockingham,” said Hall. “It’s been a fun challenge getting their Late Model Stock program up and running, and I am looking forward to working with the team in a different capacity than what I’m used to. We had a fast truck at the test back in January, and I’m looking forward to running it in the race. Huge thanks to Comprehensive Logistics, J.F. Electric, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, Cody Efaw, and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity.”

Hall comes to the organization from fellow Chevrolet-affiliated team, JR Motorsports, where he finished runner-up in last year’s CARS Tour championship points standings – just behind his new teammate, Landen Lewis.

In 2025, Hall won the prestigious Virginia Triple Crown title, a LMSC tour spanning three marquee races with outstanding car counts. He has claimed two of the three races throughout his career – the Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and the Thunder Road 200 at South Boston Speedway.

Before that, Hall gained notoriety by winning back-to-back national championships in the NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts from 2023-2024. During the two-year span, he won 39 weekly races in the southeast region – the most of anyone in the country.

Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports CEO, has kept a keen eye on Hall’s Saturday night prowess over the last few years.

“Connor Hall is one of those drivers who can really shine for our program,” said Efaw. “He has a ton of talent on the short tracks, and I think that will translate well into the Truck Series. We knew he would be a good fit for our organization and I’m confident that he is the perfect leader for our Late Model team. Rockingham is a great track for Connor to run his first race with us. We took him to the test in January and he picked right up on it, so he should know what to expect on race day.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 3 for the running of the Black’s Tire 200. Live coverage of the 200-lap event will air on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

