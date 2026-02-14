AM Racing Adds New Partners to Kick Off 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FEBRUARY 14, 2026) — Ahead of its fourth season of NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, AM Racing announced today the addition of two new marketing partners for the 2026 season, beginning with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Better Compute Works will serve as the primary marketing partner on the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang driven by former ARCA Menards Series champion and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race winner Nick Sanchez in the 120-lap season opener.

Better Compute Works designs, builds and operates AI-native compute infrastructure for enterprises, governments and hyperscalers, delivering secure and scalable AI data center solutions worldwide.

Joining Better Compute Works at Daytona is MAR CARIBE LINE, a maritime transportation company founded on integrity and reliability and committed to connecting the Americas through superior shipping and logistics solutions.

AM Racing president Wade Moore said the addition of both organizations reflects the team’s continued growth entering the 2026 campaign.

“We are proud to welcome Better Compute Works and MAR CARIBE LINE to AM Racing as we begin our fourth season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series,” said Moore.

“Both companies share our commitment to performance, innovation and long-term growth. Aligning with forward-thinking organizations like these strengthens our program both competitively and commercially and Daytona provides the perfect platform to launch those partnerships.”

The Statesville, N.C.-based organization returns to the 2.5-mile superspeedway following a top-10 finish in last year’s season opener — a performance that helped set the foundation for the team’s first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Playoff appearance.

Sanchez, a graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, will make his third O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Daytona and looks to deliver AM Racing its first series victory in the organization’s 100th start.

“I’m excited to start the season at Daytona with Better Compute Works and MAR CARIBE LINE on board,” added Sanchez.

“This team made significant strides last year, and everyone at AM Racing has continued working hard in the offseason to build on that momentum. Daytona is one of the biggest stages in our sport, and we’re focused on putting ourselves in position to contend and represent our partners at the front.”

In addition to Sanchez, the Ford Racing organization will field a second entry in the first of two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at Daytona this season, with local native Daniel Dye driving the No. 52 Champion Container Ford Mustang.

﻿The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multifaceted motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, the organization prides itself on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

Entering its 11th year of competition, AM Racing will compete across NASCAR’s national and developmental ranks during the 2026 season.