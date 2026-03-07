AM Racing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Phoenix Raceway March Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | GOVX 200

Fast Facts

Driver: Nick Sanchez

Primary Partner(s): Paynuity

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Edward “Dewey” Townsend

Spotter: Adam Fournier

2026 Driver Points Position: 19th

2026 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Final Practice Position: Seventh

GOVX 200 Starting Position: 19th

Notes of Interest:

● Season Four, Full Throttle: AM Racing will embark on its fourth full-schedule season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026 with driver Nick Sanchez competing in the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday night’s GOVX 200 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

● Future Focused: In early February, AM Racing announced the signing of NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner Nick Sanchez to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2026 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 14, 2026.

Nick Sanchez will make his debut with AM Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, joining the Ford Racing camp after previously competing with Chevrolet.

The Miami, Fla., native arrives at AM Racing following his rookie campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025, where he continued to develop his resume as one of NASCAR’s rising young drivers.

Sanchez, 25, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 33-race stint driving for Big Machine Racing.

● Fueled by Paynuity: Paynuity will continue its new partnership with Nick Sanchez and AM Racing this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, serving as the title partner of the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang for Saturday night’s 200-lap race.

Paynuity empowers businesses and financial institutions by providing best-in-class financial technology and customer service with a unified, enterprise-grade, global payments ecosystem.

Its innovative digital transaction processing platform enables direct-to-bank settlement for peer-to-peer and/or merchant-to-merchant transactions by providing seamless end-to-end payments and banking services for merchants and banks alike – the nexus of payment processing.

With more than 58 different payment networks and direct card brand associations on its payment switch and routing platform, Paynuity provides plug-and-play solutions for credit/debit card issuers and/or merchant acquirers by enabling direct access to thousands of global banks and card associations to facilitate merchant services, card issuing, and digital banking.

● Nick Sanchez NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s GOVX 200 will mark Sanchez’s fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the iconic 1.0-mile speedway.

In his previous four starts, Sanchez has delivered a NOAPS track-best of 10th after starting seventh in the 2025 edition of the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Big Machine Racing.

Additionally, Sanchez has delivered three top-15 finishes and an average NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finish of 15.8.

Sanchez, the former ARCA Menards Series champion, has also earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Nick Sanchez NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Sanchez has 44 career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by one win, eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, with a championship-best result of 11th in the standings during the 2025 season.

Sanchez earned his first career NOAPS series victory in his freshman season in a thrilling summer finish at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway, where he started 11th and hustled to the front, leading 18 laps before edging fellow rookie Carson Kvapil for the checkered flag by .104 seconds.

In addition to the 44 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, he has achieved 47 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 60 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● AM Racing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway: This weekend’s GOVX 200 will mark AM Racing’s seventh and eighth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series appearance at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway nestled in Avondale.

In the team’s six previous outings in the desert, their best track performance came in their most recent effort when Harrison Burton finished 11th after qualifying his No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang 12th.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 18.5 in its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts at Phoenix Raceway, highlighted by five top-20 results.

Brett Moffitt led the team’s early success at the one-mile oval with finishes of 13th and 15th, while former NASCAR Next driver Dylan Lupton earned a 19th-place result in the 2024 season finale.

In his fourth and final start with the team, Harrison Burton added 20th- and 11th-place finishes to the organization’s Phoenix résumé.

On intermediate tracks measuring between 1.0 and 2.0 miles, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has amassed 46 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, recording two top-five and nine top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 18.7.

● Circuit of the Americas | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season continued last weekend with the first road course event of the year at the breathtaking Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The AM Racing team overcame an early practice incident to successfully qualify for the race on speed, posting the 20th-fastest time overall.

With its best starting position of the season, AM Racing and Sanchez turned their focus toward earning the team’s second top-10 finish of the year.

From the drop of the green flag, Sanchez methodically worked his way through the field. Utilizing a strategy to maintain track position in Stage 2, the team made an early pit stop and restarted inside the top-10 to begin the second stage.

Sanchez’s momentum — and his effort to collect additional stage points this season — were halted when he was spun by another competitor, forcing the Miami, Fla., native to regroup and recover the valuable track position he had lost.

In the final stage, the team — still hunting for its first victory in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series — stayed on track during a late caution, hoping track position would pay dividends on older tires.

The strategy ultimately did not work as planned, as Sanchez lacked the grip needed to keep his No. 25 Paynuity Ford Mustang inside the top-10. At the checkered flag, the team settled for a 25th-place finish.

● Thanks For Your Support: With nine percent of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season complete, AM Racing and Nick Sanchez would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Better Compute Works, Blue Wolf Products, Castle Products, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, MAR CARIBE LINE, Mechanix Wear, No Days Off Premium Water, Race to Stop Suicide, Racing Radios, Travel Curious, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Guiding Sanchez as crew chief of the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang is the newly appointed crew chief Edward “Dewey” Townsend.

On Saturday night, he will be crew chief for his fourth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and his first at Phoenix Raceway.

In his previous three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, he has collected one top-five and one top-10 finish (EchoPark Speedway — February 2026).

Nick Sanchez Quoteboard:

On Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix Raceway is a really challenging track because of how unique the layout is and how much it changes throughout a run.

“Our AM Racing team has been working hard to keep building momentum early in the season, and I’m looking forward to getting our No. 25 Paynuity Ford Mustang out there and seeing what we can do on Saturday night.”

On Keys to Success at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix Raceway is a place where you really have to focus on track position and tire management.

“The track changes a lot throughout a run, so staying disciplined, hitting your marks and keeping up with the adjustments throughout the race are key. If we can execute all night, I think our No. 25 Paynuity Ford Mustang will have a solid shot.”

On Circuit of the Americas Finish: “We had a better car at Circuit of the Americas than the results show. The spin set us back, but the team kept fighting all day.

“I’m proud of the effort from everyone at AM Racing and we’ll take what we learned there and apply it going into Phoenix.”

On 2026 Season Outlook: “I’m really encouraged by the direction our AM Racing team is heading this season. The third-place finish at EchoPark Speedway showed what we’re capable of when everything comes together.

“Our goal now is to keep building on that momentum, stay consistent each week and put ourselves in position to contend for more top finishes as the season progresses.”

No. 52 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Daniel Dye

Primary Partner(s): Champion Container

Crew Chief: Matt Lucas

Spotter: Frank Deiny

2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2026 Owner Points Position: 40th

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Final Practice Position: 28th

GOVX 200 Starting Position: 29th

● Season Four, Full Throttle x2: AM Racing will embark on its fourth full-time season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, with a second entry scheduled to compete on a part-time basis, including Saturday night’s GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

This weekend will mark the fourth time in the team’s history that AM Racing has fielded a second entry in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● Future Focused: In early February, AM Racing announced the addition of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Daniel Dye to pilot the team’s No. 52 entry throughout the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

The effort began with the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 14, 2026, and continues this weekend in the heart of the desert in Avondale, Ariz., for the first of two races this season at Phoenix Raceway.

Dye, 22, a native of DeLand, Fla., joins AM Racing after a full-season stint with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he earned eight top-10 finishes, including a pair of career-best seventh-place results at EchoPark Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

The former ARCA Menards Series race winner is also contesting the full 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule, driving the No. 10 truck for Kaulig Racing.

● Trusting in Champion: For the second consecutive race, Champion Container will serve as the primary partner of Dye’s No. 52 machine for Saturday night’s GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

Champion Container, established in 1968, is a leading distributor of packaging containers in the Northeast, serving industries including chemical, paint, and pharmaceutical.

The company’s extensive product range includes bulk containers, drums, cans, pails, boxes and more.

Through its partnership with Dye, Champion Container has been instrumental in the growth of the Race to Suicide initiative, a program spearheaded by the

driver to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

With Champion Container’s commitment to the cause, the initiative has evolved from a regional outreach effort into a nationally recognized platform, leveraging the company’s resources and visibility to amplify its message and broaden its reach nationwide.

● Racing for a Cause: Champion Container and Daniel Dye are using their platform in motorsports to drive meaningful change off the track.

Through its partnership with Dye, Champion Container has been instrumental in the growth of the Race to Suicide initiative, a program spearheaded by the driver to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

With Champion Container’s commitment to the cause, the initiative has evolved from a regional outreach effort into a nationally recognized platform, leveraging the company’s resources and visibility to amplify its message and broaden its reach nationwide.

● Daniel Dye NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s GOVX 200 will mark Dye’s fourth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the iconic 1.0-mile speedway.

In his previous three starts, Dye has delivered a NOAPS track-best of 17th after starting 13th in the 2024 edition of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race in November for Kaulig Racing.

Additionally, Dye has delivered two top-20 finishes and an average NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finish of 21.3.

Dye, a former winner of the prestigious Comcast Award, has also made two starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Daniel Dye NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Dye has 46 career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by eight top-10 finishes, with a championship-best result of 20th in the standings during the 2025 season.

In addition to the 46 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, he has achieved 49 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 43 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Thanks For Your Support: With nine percent of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season complete, AM Racing and Daniel Dye would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Products, Castle Products, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Kix Country 98.7FM, Mechanix Wear, No Days Off Premium Water, Orlando Longwood Auto Auction, Race to Stop Suicide, Racing Radios, Solar Fit, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Guiding Dye as crew chief of the No. 52 AM Racing vehicle is veteran crew chief Matt Lucas.

On Saturday night, he will be the crew chief for his 117th career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and his seventh event at Phoenix Raceway.

In his previous 116 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, he has collected two wins, 22 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes.

Daniel Dye Quoteboard:

On Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix Raceway is a really unique track and one where track position and execution matter a lot.

Our AM Racing team has been working hard to keep improving each week, and I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing what we can do with our No. 52 team on Saturday night.”

On Goals for Phoenix Raceway: “Our goal this weekend at Phoenix Raceway is to execute a clean race and keep improving as a team.

“Phoenix is a place where track position means a lot, so if we can qualify well, stay disciplined throughout the race and make the right adjustments, I think our AM Racing No. 52 Champion Container team can put together a solid finish.”

Race Information:

The GOVX 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. The field will take the green flag on Saturday night, March 7, shortly after 5:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

