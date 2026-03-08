TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 03.07.26

LATE RACE INCIDENT COLLECTS MULTIPLE JOE GIBBS RACING TOYOYTA GR SUPRA’S AT PHOENIX

Taylor, Jones, and Crews bring home Top-20 Finishes after Running in Top-10

PHOENIX (March 7, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Taylor Gray (15th), Brandon Jones (16th) and Brent Crews (18th) recorded top-20 finishes in Saturday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Crews and Gray ran consistently inside the top 10 throughout the night, but an incident with 27 laps remaining caused damage to Crews, Gray, Jones and JGR teammate William Sawalich. The damage to all four cars was enough to take them out of contention for the win.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Phoenix Raceway

Race 4 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, Jesse Love*

3rd, Carson Kvapil*

4th, Sheldon Creed*

5th, Sam Mayer*

15th, TAYLOR GRAY

16th, BRANDON JONES

18th, BRENT CREWS

23rd, HARRISON BURTON

25th,, DEAN THOMPSON

37th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Soundgear GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

Were you just an innocent bystander in that accident?

“Wrong place, wrong time as usual. Our Soundgear GR Supra was alright tonight. We had to work on it to get it where it was. A lot of hard work to get it to where it was, honestly. It just is what it is and we’ll move onto Vegas.

How did you feel about the run before that?

“I thought it was good, I thought we fired off really well with my starts and restarts, which is a positive for the team. We were able to get positions early but we would just fall behind in the long run.”

