NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 03.07.26

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

LATE RACE INCIDENT COLLECTS MULTIPLE JOE GIBBS RACING TOYOYTA GR SUPRA’S AT PHOENIX
Taylor, Jones, and Crews bring home Top-20 Finishes after Running in Top-10

PHOENIX (March 7, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Taylor Gray (15th), Brandon Jones (16th) and Brent Crews (18th) recorded top-20 finishes in Saturday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Crews and Gray ran consistently inside the top 10 throughout the night, but an incident with 27 laps remaining caused damage to Crews, Gray, Jones and JGR teammate William Sawalich. The damage to all four cars was enough to take them out of contention for the win.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)
Phoenix Raceway
Race 4 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, Jesse Love*

3rd, Carson Kvapil*

4th, Sheldon Creed*

5th, Sam Mayer*

15th, TAYLOR GRAY

16th, BRANDON JONES

18th, BRENT CREWS

23rd, HARRISON BURTON

25th,, DEAN THOMPSON

37th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Soundgear GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

Were you just an innocent bystander in that accident?

“Wrong place, wrong time as usual. Our Soundgear GR Supra was alright tonight. We had to work on it to get it where it was. A lot of hard work to get it to where it was, honestly. It just is what it is and we’ll move onto Vegas.

How did you feel about the run before that?

“I thought it was good, I thought we fired off really well with my starts and restarts, which is a positive for the team. We were able to get positions early but we would just fall behind in the long run.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
AM Racing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Phoenix Raceway March Preview
AM Racing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Phoenix Raceway March Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - Phoenix Raceway
01:26
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA
02:29
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Hunter Lawrence Prevails with Indianapolis Triple Crown Victory to Extend Championship Lead Inside Lucas Oil...

Official Release -
Just seven days after racing in one of the world’s most storied motorsports venues, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship traveled to the most famous racing city on the planet as a huge crowd gathered inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the ninth race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Read more

Justin Allgaier rallies for late O’Reilly victory at Phoenix

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Riverton, Illinois, rallied from a slow pit service prior to the final stage to notch his first O'Reilly victory of 2026 at Phoenix.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR SUNDAY RACE REPORT – Newgarden wins at Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
For the 33rd time in his NTT INDYCAR SERIES career, Josef Newgarden, the pilot of the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet, won a race with Chevrolet power, the most of any driver.
Read more

BROWN WINS RIGHT TRAILERS TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT IN FRONT OF SELLOUT CROWD AT...

Official Release -
Four-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown won the Right Trailers All-Star Callout in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday at Gainesville Raceway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos