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RCR NCS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

By Official Release
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Strong Fourth-Place Effort for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Chevrolet Team in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 4th
Start: 17th
Points: 22nd

“I’m just proud of the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Chevrolet team and the adjustments they made. We had a really fast car on the long run and we were able to run down the No. 43 (Erik Jones) with a couple laps to go. We were trying to save in case a caution would come out. Overall, just really proud of the effort. Dover Motor Speedway is historically our worst track, but we were able to lean on our teammate, Kyle Busch, this weekend and that really helped. I feel like we’re trending upwards. We were 34th in practice, so we chopped, cut and rebuilt our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Chevrolet to go to what the No. 8 team ran. It’s really nice to have a teammate that you can rely on.” -Austin Dillon

Segment 1 Wreck Spoils the Day for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Team at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 17th
Start: 11th
Points: 24th

“Unfortunate day for the entire No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet team at Dover Motor Speedway. We had a strong car in practice and qualifying, and were driving forward through the first segment. During our first pit stop, we got a penalty for speeding on pit road, which sent us to the tail of the field and then we got caught up in a wreck in the final laps of the segment that took a toll on the car. The team spent most of the second segment working on the car in the garage, and while we got the balance better, we ultimately lost track position in the third segment that we were never able to recover from. The car was tight, and I lost rear grip. We’re leaving here with a 17th-place finish and now we’ll reset and get ready for the Coke 600 next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.” -Kyle Busch

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TOYOTA RACING – NCS Dover Post-Race Report – 05.17.26
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Rick Ware Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race from Dover
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